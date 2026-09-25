NHL Rumor Roundup: Canadiens Eyeing Mark Scheifele? Could The Stars Trade Jason Robertson?

It's rumored the Montreal Canadiens are interested in Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele, but acquiring him could be easier said than done. Meanwhile, the ongoing uncertainty about Jason Robertson's future with the Dallas Stars has again prompted trade speculation.
With the 2026-27 regular season starting next week, the Montreal Canadiens' need for an established second-line center remains unaddressed.
For now, the Canadiens appear content to start the season with sophomore Oliver Kapanen filling the second-line center role between wingers Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky.
Nevertheless, general manager Kent Hughes could monitor the trade market for a more viable option.
Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos claimed that the Canadiens tried to convince Dylan Larkin to accept a trade to Montreal. However, the 30-year-old Detroit Red Wings center isn't interested in joining a Canadian club.
Kypreos also indicated that the Canadiens are among the teams interested in Mark Scheifele. The 33-year-old Winnipeg Jets center is coming off a career-high 103-point season. He’s signed through 2030-31 with an average annual value of $8.5 million. He also has a full no-movement clause until July 2027, when it reverts to an approved 10-team trade list.
The Jets are in a standoff with starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who requested a trade and is suspended without pay for not reporting to training camp. If he’s on his way out of Winnipeg, Kypreos believes management could be pondering whether to keep Scheifele or trade him for a significant return.
Acquiring Scheifele could be costly for the Canadiens. Kypreos suggested the asking price would include Kapanen or top prospect Michael Hage. He also claimed oft-injured forward Kirby Dach could be part of it, along with goaltender Samuel Montembeault.
Scheifele would be a terrific addition to the Canadiens, provided he's willing to accept a trade to Montreal. It would also depend on whether they would want to pay a high price for a center on an expensive contract whose performance will inevitably decline over the next five seasons.
Jason Robertson's Future In Dallas
Turning to the Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson enters this season on a one-year, $12-million contract with his long-term future still uncertain.
The 27-year-old winger has been the subject of trade speculation since last summer, culminating in a contract standoff with management that nearly resulted in a trade to the Seattle Kraken before he and the Stars agreed to his current deal.
Robertson can become an unrestricted free agent next July. His extension talks can start on Jan. 1, but Nick Kypreos suggested that might not happen. He envisioned a scenario where the Stars could sign Robertson to a long-term contract and then flip him to the Kraken before his next deal begins on July 1.
Kypreos also noted that the Pittsburgh Penguins signed Nick Robertson for several reasons, including the chance of luring Jason if he becomes UFA-eligible on July 1.
Meanwhile, Stars general manager Jim Nill told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun last week that he met with Robertson and his family this summer to mend the relationship. He said his priority remains getting Robertson under contract before next summer.
Signing and trading Robertson to Seattle, Pittsburgh, or anywhere else would be an interesting move by Nill. However, he's unlikely to play that card before the March 1 trade deadline if his team is among the Stanley Cup contenders.
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