Why The Stars, Robertson Could Both Be Winners And Losers After One-Year Contract Agreement

There isn't a realistic scenario in which Robertson is having a good season, and the Stars are struggling to keep up in the Central Division, or the West as a whole. If that were somehow the case, they could trade him to a desirable destination — or even as a rental to a more competitive team with salary retained, in exchange for a monster haul of futures and maybe a couple of younger roster players, just like the Rantanen trades that got him to Dallas in the first place. But again, not very likely.