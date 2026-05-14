NHL Rumor Roundup: Changes Continue For Maple Leafs, Flyers Not Parting With Michkov

The Maple Leafs fired coach Craig Berube, but questions remain about Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly. Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov's sophomore struggles made him the subject of trade speculation.
The changes continue for the Toronto Maple Leafs as new GM John Chayka fired Craig Berube on Wednesday.
Before Berube's firing, Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos speculated the Maple Leafs' new management team hadn't decided on their coach because they might have wanted to speak with Auston Matthews first. Chayka told reporters Wednesday that players weren't consulted on Berube's firing.
Matthews' future has made him a recent fixture in the rumor mill amid reports suggesting he might not return with the Maple Leafs this fall. Considering he has two years remaining on his contract, he would have to request a trade.
It remains to be seen whether Matthews played any part in Berube's firing or who will become the new coach. Nevertheless, Kypreos believes the Maple Leafs must act quickly to confirm their captain's status, speculating that the longer he remains silent on the matter, the louder the rumors about his future will be.
Speaking of the Maple Leafs, TSN's Darren Dreger suggested on Monday that they could approach defenseman Morgan Rielly about waiving his no-movement clause.
Rielly, 32, has four years remaining on his contract with an average annual value of $7.5 million. His full no-move clause runs through 2027-28. Last month, he indicated that he wanted to remain with the Maple Leafs but admitted the possibility he could be asked to accept a trade.
Once a high-scoring puck-moving defenseman, Rielly's performance has declined in recent years. His 36 points in 2025-26 were his lowest in an 82-game season since 2016-17.
Combined with the remaining tenure of his contract and his no-move protection, it could be difficult to find a suitable trade partner without retaining salary or packaging him with a draft pick or prospect.
The 21-year-old right winger had a promising 63-point performance as a rookie in 2024-25. However, he reported to training camp last fall out of shape, struggled to adjust under new coach Rick Tocchet and saw his production drop to 51 points this season.
That made Michkov the subject of trade speculation, especially after he was scratched from the Flyers' final game of their second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco reported they have no intention of giving up on the promising youngster.
Di Marco believes Michkov isn't as "untouchable" as he was after last season. Nevertheless, he pointed out that Michkov remains a big part of the Flyers' rebuilding process. He also indicated that trading him following a down year wouldn't be wise asset management.
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