NHL Rumor Roundup: Could Dylan Larkin Or Kirill Marchenko Get Traded To The Canadiens?

The Montreal Canadiens' ongoing need for a top-six forward has some observers suggesting Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin or Columbus Blue Jackets winger Kirill Marchenko would be good fits.
As the calendar flipped to September, there was no sign of any resolution regarding Dylan Larkin’s trade status.
The Detroit Red Wings center requested a trade in the spring. However, his situation remains in limbo as the club continues to search for a new general manager.
Larkin, 30, has a full no-movement clause but is willing to waive it for the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers. The Dallas Stars are also rumored to be a destination.
Some observers believe Larkin must expand his list of preferred destinations if he hopes to be moved before the Red Wings open their regular-season schedule on Oct. 2.
On Aug. 28, NHL Network’s Mike Johnson suggested the Montreal Canadiens as a possible landing spot for Larkin.
Johnson observed that the Canadiens are "stacked" with talent that should make them a Stanley Cup contender for the next four or five years. He noted that they can draw on their "boatload" of young talent to make a tempting trade offer.
The Canadiens have the tradeable assets to make a competitive bid and the salary cap space to absorb his $8.7 million average annual value. However, his current preferred destinations are all in the United States. If he expands his list, it’s unlikely to contain any Canadian teams.
Perhaps the Utah Mammoth could be a better option. The Hockey News’ Ryan O’Hara noted the Mammoth are a rising young Western Conference club and would make the most sense for Larkin if he’s serious about pursuing the Stanley Cup.
Marchenko On The Move?
Marchenko, 25, first appeared in the rumor mill during the 2026 NHL Draft when ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported he might not sign a contract extension. He’s in the final season of a three-year contract with a $3.85 million AAV and becomes a restricted free agent with arbitration rights next July.
A report out of Russia in July claimed the Blue Jackets were talking with several NHL teams about trading Marchenko. However, GM Don Waddell refuted that speculation.
On Aug. 30, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reported that Waddell expects Marchenko to be with the Blue Jackets when training camp opens on Sept. 16.
James Murphy of The Sick Podcast acknowledged Waddell’s comments and cited a source claiming the Blue Jackets GM doesn’t intend to trade Marchenko. However, another source told Murphy he didn’t rule it out, adding that the Canadiens would be at the head of the line of potential suitors if the winger became available.
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic recently suggested the Edmonton Oilers should pursue Marchenko. He believes the skillful winger would be a good fit if they were to go after an impact forward in the trade market.
It’s doubtful Waddell will move Marchenko unless he gets a substantial offer. He might be more open to that idea if the Blue Jackets stumble out of the gate again.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.