NHL Rumor Roundup: Could The St. Louis Blues Trade Robert Thomas Or Jordan Kyrou This Summer?
St. Louis Blues forwards Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou frequently surfaced in trade rumors this season, but will they be shopped during the off-season?
Changes have been afoot throughout this season. Longtime center and former team captain Brayden Schenn was shipped to the New York Islanders before last month's trade deadline. Meanwhile, defenseman Justin Faulk was dealt to the Detroit Red Wings.
GM Doug Armstrong will hand over the management reins to Alexander Steen following this season but will remain team president. Steen must improve their scoring and special teams play, which could send him into the trade market.
The Buffalo Sabres, Utah Mammoth, Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes were among the clubs rumored to be interested in the 26-year-old first-line center, with Armstrong reportedly seeking the equivalent of at least three first-round draft picks.
The deadline passed with Thomas still in St. Louis. He subsequently claimed he was never approached about waiving his no-trade clause, nor did he want to be traded.
In an April 7 mailbag segment, The Athletic's Blues beat writer, Jeremy Rutherford, was asked whether Thomas might be moved in an off-season trade. He didn't rule out the possibility of the playmaking center agreeing to be moved if trade discussions resume this summer. However, he believes Thomas sees the younger talent coming into the lineup and wants to be a part of the retooling process.
Moving a skilled play-driving center like Thomas won't improve the Blues' scoring unless they get a player of equal value in return. His absence could adversely affect the production of forwards Jimmy Snuggerud and Dylan Holloway.
Rutherford was also asked whether Jordan Kyrou might become a trade candidate this summer. Like Thomas, he frequently surfaced in this season's rumor mill and carries a full no-trade clause.
Kyrou exceeded the 30-goal plateau in each of the previous three seasons. The 27-year-old right winger also netted over 70 points in three of the last four years.
Rutherford observed that Kyrou's production dried up this season, with 18 goals and 43 points in 69 games. He acknowledged that Armstrong has been reluctant to move players for less than his perceived value, but if Kyrou doesn't fit into the Blues' plans, they should move him for the best available offer.
The Canadiens were linked to Kyrou last summer, before his new contract kicked in last July and its no-trade clause took effect.
Habs GM Kent Hughes was reportedly attempting to make a big move before the deadline. Maybe he was revisiting last year's attempt at acquiring Kyrou.
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