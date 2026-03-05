NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On The Blues' Robert Thomas, Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky And More

We're only a day away from the NHL trade deadline on Friday, but we've already seen some notable movement in the trade market.
On Wednesday, the Dallas Stars acquired Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks, and the Utah Mammoth landed MacKenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, we await whether St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko accepts a trade to the Buffalo Sabres.
More moves are likely coming between now and 3 p.m. ET on Friday. Here's a look at the latest on some of the notable names in the rumor mill.
TSN's Darren Dreger reported the Blues and the Buffalo Sabres "went the distance" to get a trade done for Thomas. However, the Sabres weren't willing to meet their high asking price, which may have involved blueliner Owen Power. They were also concerned about disrupting their successful team chemistry.
Sitting 10 points out of the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Panthers are now entertaining offers for their UFA-eligible players. That includes longtime starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who has a 16-team no-trade list. LeBrun said there's no certainty he'll be moved by the deadline, but the Panthers are willing to listen.
According to David Staples of the Edmonton Journal, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said he felt there was a chance that Binnington might end up with the Oilers. He also suggested the Vegas Golden Knights, while Oilers insider Bob Stauffer proposed the Montreal Canadiens as a destination.
However, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic tweeted that trading Binnington is more likely to occur in the off-season. The 32-year-old goalie has a 14-team no-trade list, and Blues management will give him some consideration in his preferred destination.
The Maple Leafs held McMann, Laughton and Ekman-Larsson out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils for "roster management reasons."
As we've seen elsewhere, that means those players are part of the Maple Leafs' trade discussions. McMann and Laughton are pending UFAs, while Ekman-Larsson has two years left on his contract with a $3.5 million average annual value and a 16-team no-trade list.
James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now reacted to TSN's Pierre LeBrun reporting yesterday that the Devils were willing to listen to offers for Simon Nemec. They're happy to keep the 22-year-old defenseman, but could move him for a return that significantly improves their forward lines.
Nichols wondered whether the Philadelphia Flyers might be interested if they part ways with blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen, suggesting right winger Owen Tippett as the return. He also proposed sending Nemec to the Blues for right winger Jordan Kyrou.
