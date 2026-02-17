NHL Rumor Roundup: Devils Seek A Hockey Trade; Nazem Kadri Remains Linked To The Canadiens

Most of it focused on Dougie
Hamilton, whose future with the club was a hot topic in the rumor
mill.
However, the speculation about the 32-year-old defenseman died
down amid reports that his expensive contract was complicating
efforts to move him.
Things quieted down in the rumor mill
regarding the Devils. However, their acquisition of depth center Nick
Bjugstad before the Olympic trade freeze indicated that GM Tom Fitzgerald is still shopping in the trade market.
On Feb. 14, RG.org's James Murphy
reported a source said that Fitzgerald seeks a "hockey trade" to
shake up the Devils' roster and send a message to the players that no
one is guaranteed a roster spot going forward.
Murphy mentioned that Hamilton had
frequently surfaced in trade speculation earlier this season. They
were reportedly shopping the veteran blueliner, with the Toronto
Maple Leafs believed to be among the suitors.
According to Murphy, Fitzgerald pulled
Hamilton from the trade market when Luke Hughes was placed on
long-term injury reserve on Jan. 21 with a dislocated shoulder. With
Hughes expected to return to the lineup soon after the Olympic break,
Fitzgerald could start peddling Hamilton again.
Murphy also reported that multiple
teams were interested in Devils center Dawson Mercer. He indicated
that they're not actively shopping the 24-year-old, but moving
him could shake things up in the dressing room.
Hamilton is the better-known asset, but
his contract could remain a stumbling block in the path to a trade
before the deadline. Mercer's youth and his more affordable $4
million average annual value through 2026-27 could be easier to move.
Meanwhile, media chatter continues to
link the Montreal Canadiens to Nazem Kadri. The 35-year-old Calgary
Flames center has often popped up in the rumor mill, and there were
reports last month claiming the Canadiens had a modest interest in
him.
Kadri is signed through 2028-29 with an
average annual value of $7 million. TVA Sports insider Renaud
Lavoie felt acquiring the aging Kadri wouldn't be the best
decision for the club. He believed the veteran center would only be
good for a year or two before his performance declines, and the
Canadiens would be forced to try to move him.
The play of Oliver Kapanen on the
Canadiens' second line has reduced their need to pursue a center. So
did their reacquisition of center Phillip Danault from the Los
Angeles Kings in December. A more pressing need is a right winger for
their top line, preferably someone in their late twenties with term
remaining on their contract.
