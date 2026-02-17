Logo
NHL Rumor Roundup: Devils Seek A Hockey Trade; Nazem Kadri Remains Linked To The Canadiens

The New Jersey Devils could attempt a player-for-player move to shake up their roster. Meanwhile, trade rumors persist linking Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri to the Montreal Canadiens.

The New Jersey Devils were the subject of considerable trade buzz a month ago.

Most of it focused on Dougie Hamilton, whose future with the club was a hot topic in the rumor mill.

However, the speculation about the 32-year-old defenseman died down amid reports that his expensive contract was complicating efforts to move him.

Things quieted down in the rumor mill regarding the Devils. However, their acquisition of depth center Nick Bjugstad before the Olympic trade freeze indicated that GM Tom Fitzgerald is still shopping in the trade market.

On Feb. 14, RG.org's James Murphy reported a source said that Fitzgerald seeks a "hockey trade" to shake up the Devils' roster and send a message to the players that no one is guaranteed a roster spot going forward.

Murphy mentioned that Hamilton had frequently surfaced in trade speculation earlier this season. They were reportedly shopping the veteran blueliner, with the Toronto Maple Leafs believed to be among the suitors.

According to Murphy, Fitzgerald pulled Hamilton from the trade market when Luke Hughes was placed on long-term injury reserve on Jan. 21 with a dislocated shoulder. With Hughes expected to return to the lineup soon after the Olympic break, Fitzgerald could start peddling Hamilton again.

Murphy also reported that multiple teams were interested in Devils center Dawson Mercer. He indicated that they're not actively shopping the 24-year-old, but moving him could shake things up in the dressing room.

Hamilton is the better-known asset, but his contract could remain a stumbling block in the path to a trade before the deadline. Mercer's youth and his more affordable $4 million average annual value through 2026-27 could be easier to move.

Meanwhile, media chatter continues to link the Montreal Canadiens to Nazem Kadri. The 35-year-old Calgary Flames center has often popped up in the rumor mill, and there were reports last month claiming the Canadiens had a modest interest in him.

Kadri is signed through 2028-29 with an average annual value of $7 million. TVA Sports insider Renaud Lavoie felt acquiring the aging Kadri wouldn't be the best decision for the club. He believed the veteran center would only be good for a year or two before his performance declines, and the Canadiens would be forced to try to move him.

The play of Oliver Kapanen on the Canadiens' second line has reduced their need to pursue a center. So did their reacquisition of center Phillip Danault from the Los Angeles Kings in December. A more pressing need is a right winger for their top line, preferably someone in their late twenties with term remaining on their contract.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

