NHL Rumor Roundup: Devils Spoke To Canucks About Quinn Hughes And Are Linked To Steven Stamkos

Last week, we explored recent speculation about the potential cost for teams like the New Jersey Devils with ties to Quinn Hughes to acquire the Vancouver Canucks' superstar.

We also noted that Nashville Predators right winger Steven Stamkos has come up lately as a trade candidate.

Since then, recent conjecture has tied both players to the Devils.

On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Devils contacted the Canucks soon after they informed the rest of the league that they were open for business in the trade market. He doesn't believe anything's imminent and doesn't know how far that discussion went, but he thinks they talked about the situation and where it might lead.

Hughes has been linked to the Devils in the rumor mill since the spring. He's signed through 2026-27 and lacks no-trade protection. There's growing media chatter that he might sign with the Devils as a UFA in 2027 or force a move by the March 6 trade deadline if he's unwilling to sign a contract extension next summer.

When asked about Friedman's report, Hughes said he wasn't part of any trade discussion involving the two teams. However, he acknowledged that he was aware that things like that might happen.

As for Stamkos, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Devils were believed to have internally discussed the Predators veteran, among several other trade targets. He pointed out that they were among the suitors for Stamkos when he became a free agent in July 2024.

Rumors Swirl as New Jersey Devils Eye Steven Stamkos Amid Struggles

The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils">New Jersey Devils</a> have struggled recently due to injuries and absences in their lineup. The team has dropped three straight games and must now find a way to get back into the win column.

Stamkos, 35, has two more years on his contract with an average annual value of $8 million and a full no-movement clause.

LeBrun doubted that Stamkos would be moving this season, but he said the Predators would "definitely" listen to trade offers for the former Richard Trophy winner. He thinks this is something to monitor leading up to the March trade deadline.

New Jersey Hockey Now's James Nichols weighed the pros and cons of adding Stamkos to the Devils. The once high-scoring forward's production has declined since joining Nashville, but it could improve skating alongside talented playmakers, such as Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt.

Nichols also believes it would be a risky move given Stamkos' age and the drop in his scoring. He thinks the cap-strapped Devils would need the Predators to retain some salary, which could drive up the asking price. He wondered if prospect Seamus Casey and two second-round picks would be sufficient to tempt the Predators.

No matter who the Devils get, The Hockey News' Kristy Flannery said the team must make a trade amid inconsistent play and some serious struggles without the injured Jack Hughes. Flannery said the team made steps over the off-season, but it's getting time to take risks in the beginning of a win-now era in New Jersey.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.