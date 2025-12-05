NHL Rumor Roundup: Where Could Quinn Hughes Get Traded To? Should The Oilers Pursue Tristan Jarry?

The Vancouver Canucks becoming sellers in the trade market has made them the dominant club in the rumor mill.

It's also made UFA-eligible left winger Kiefer Sherwood a popular target in an otherwise thin trade market thus far.

Quinn Hughes was not considered to be among the Canucks' trade candidates. However, the uncertainty over whether he'll sign a contract extension has raised questions about the 26-year-old superstar defenseman's future in Vancouver. That's generating conjecture about potential trade destinations for the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner.

The Hockey News' Adam Kierszenblat doesn't think the Canucks should be in a win-now mode this season. That means he thinks the Canucks' brass should sit down with Hughes to discuss his future and whether he would want to play through a retool or rebuild.

If the Canucks peddle Hughes, Kierszenblat believes the Canucks should focus on acquiring prospects and picks over established NHL players.

Ben Kuzma of The Province, meanwhile, believes they'll seek a multi-player return that helps them get younger and eventually better.

Kuzma felt that interested clubs would want assurances that Hughes wouldn't be a one-year rental. He suggested ties to certain teams could determine where he lands, proposing the Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers as destinations.

Hughes spent his formative hockey years in Michigan with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and the NCAA Wolverines. His brothers, Jack and Luke, play for the Devils. Meanwhile, former Canucks coach Rick Tocchet is now the Flyers' bench boss.

Kuzma speculated that the Canucks could seek a return of winger Lucas Raymond, rookies Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Nate Danielson, and a 2026 first-round pick from the Red Wings.

Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco thinks the Canucks would want winger Tyson Foerster and prospect Porter Martone as part of the return from the Flyers. However, they might prefer sending a package to Vancouver centered around a defenseman such as Jamie Drysdale or Cam York.

The asking price from the Devils could include promising defenseman Simon Nemec. Center Dawson Mercer or rookie winger Arseny Gritsyuk could also be part of the deal.

The Red Wings, Devils and Flyers could be reluctant to gut their rosters for Hughes, but interested clubs should be prepared to pay a high price for a superstar of his caliber.

‘I Just Think Losing Is Obviously The Hardest Part’: Quinn Hughes Speaks On The Canucks’ Recent Struggles

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes spoke on the team's recent struggles after dropping their past three games.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending remains a topic of interest in the rumor mill. Some of the recent talk linked them to Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Earlier this week, NHL.com's Dan Rosen was asked what level of interest the Oilers had in Jarry. He pointed out that they know what they have with inconsistent starter Stuart Skinner, who has backstopped them to consecutive Stanley Cup finals.

Rosen didn't rule out the possibility of the Oilers seeking a replacement, but he noted that Jarry has his own inconsistency issues, plus an injury history. He felt that the only way they would make a move for Jarry is if they believe he can carry them to the Stanley Cup.

Given Jarry's career and his post-season record thus far, it's unlikely he'll replace Skinner in Edmonton.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.