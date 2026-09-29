NHL Rumor Roundup: Dylan Larkin Broadens His Trade List, Update On Alexander Nikishin

Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2026 2:47 PM
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin reportedly expanded his three-team trade list to eight clubs, but it might not hasten efforts to move him. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes have permitted Alexander Nikishin's camp to speak with other clubs to pursue a trade.
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