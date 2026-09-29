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NHL Rumor Roundup: Dylan Larkin Broadens His Trade List, Update On Alexander Nikishin

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Lyle Richardson
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Sep 29, 2026 2:47 PM

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin reportedly expanded his three-team trade list to eight clubs, but it might not hasten efforts to move him. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes have permitted Alexander Nikishin's camp to speak with other clubs to pursue a trade.

On the opening day of the 2026-27 NHL regular season, the Detroit Red Wings appear no closer to moving Dylan Larkin than they were when he requested a trade early in the off-season.

Larkin's no-movement clause gives the 30-year-old center full control over where he can be traded. However, his three-team list of preferred destinations made it difficult for the Red Wings to honor his trade request.

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The Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights were on that three-team list, and he was rumored to be open to joining the Dallas Stars. However, those teams lacked the cap space and tradeable assets to acquire him.

Rather than hold out for a trade, Larkin returned to the Red Wings for training camp and preseason play. He was stripped of the captaincy and declined to provide reasons for his trade request during an awkward press conference.

Larkin has since become more flexible with his trade list. Last Friday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that he’s willing to expand it by up to eight teams, including the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Stars.

Roster uncertainty looms in Hockeytown as unexpected line combinations and key absences highlight the Red Wings' final preparations, pushing young prospects into high-stakes roles before Friday's puck drop.
thehockeynews.comRed Wings Provide Possible Sneak Peak of Opening Night Lines, Edvinsson and Larkin Notably AbsentRoster uncertainty looms in Hockeytown as unexpected line combinations and key absences highlight the Red Wings' final preparations, pushing young prospects into high-stakes roles before Friday's puck drop.

Like the Wild, Panthers, and Golden Knights, the Avalanche, Capitals, Lightning, and Stars don't have the salary cap space to absorb Larkin's $8.7-million cap hit, which runs through 2030-31.

Assuming the Red Wings retain half of his salary (which they won't), those clubs would still have to move a player or two to make the cap dollars fit. Most lack the assets to meet the Wings' high price.

Larkin might have to add more teams to his list if he hopes to get traded this season. Otherwise, he must wait for the Red Wings to lower their asking price or for one of the clubs on his list to get desperate.

Latest Update On Hurricanes' Alexander Nikishin

Speaking of players asking to be traded, Friedman reported Friday that the Carolina Hurricanes have permitted Alexander Nikishin's agent to speak with other teams.

The 24-year-old defenseman is a restricted free agent ineligible to receive an offer sheet. As a result, he missed all of training camp and preseason play as Hurricanes management attempted to move him.

Friedman wondered if Nikishin might be part of a three-team trade deal. He also noted that there was speculation linking him to the Winnipeg Jets if the Hurricanes attempted to acquire holdout goalie Connor Hellebuyck. However, he stated that the young blueliner isn’t interested in signing with the Jets.

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