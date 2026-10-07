NHL Rumor Roundup: Elias Pettersson May Have Improved His Trade Value, Latest On The Oilers

Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 2:36 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 2:36 PM
Elias Pettersson's strong start to this season has prompted speculation about his value to the Canucks. Meanwhile, it's rumored the Edmonton Oilers could be eyeing a promising forward in the Eastern Conference.
The rebuilding Vancouver Canucks are off to a better-than-expected start to this season, sporting a 2-2-0 record in their opening week.
Elias Pettersson played a significant role thus far in the Canucks' surprising performance, tying Paul Cotter with six points for the lead among their scorers as they travel to Carolina to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes on Thursday.
Over the past two seasons, the 27-year-old center was a frequent fixture in the rumor mill. His inconsistent production and hefty $11.6 million average annual value through 2031-32 often made him the subject of trade conjecture.
Ben Kuzma of The Province wondered if Pettersson's improved play might change his value to the Canucks.
On the one hand, it could bolster Pettersson's stock in the trade market. Kuzma pointed out that the Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings were linked to the two-way center this summer.
On the other hand, he could be helpful to the Canucks by providing support for promising center Braden Cootes and Caleb Malhotra if he maintains his current performance.
Sportsnet's Michael Amato also observed Pettersson's promising start. Given the rise in player salaries, Amato doesn't consider his contract to be as burdensome as it once was, though he felt the Canucks could improve his trade value by retaining part of Pettersson's AAV.
Amato also believes Pettersson could have value if he maintains a 60-70 point pace and plays well defensively, suggesting that the limited number of available centers could make him an enticing trade target. The rebuilding Canucks could be receptive to offers of draft picks and prospects.
It's too early to determine if Pettersson has improved his stock in the trade market. It must be remembered that he has a full no-movement clause, giving him complete control if the Canucks start getting trade offers for him.
Oilers' Hellebuyck Hopes Fading Quickly
Turning to the Edmonton Oilers, the porous goaltending of Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi in their first two games of this season prompted some pundits to wonder if they might pursue a trade for Winnipeg Jets holdout Connor Hellebuyck.
Gerry Moddejonge and Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal explained why that scenario is unlikely.
Moddejonge reminded everyone that they acquired Frederik Andersen during the summer, who is expected to return from a knee injury in early December. Leavins believes the high cost of acquiring Hellebuyck would offset whatever gains he might bring them.
TSN's Pierre LeBrun has the final word, saying that Hellebuyck won't waive his no-movement clause for a Canadian team.
Speaking of the Oilers, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday that they've explored a "lateral move" of trading a defenseman for a forward.
David Staples of the Edmonton Journal cited TSN's Darren Dreger saying he knows the name of a young Eastern Conference forward that the Oilers have been watching for some time now. Staples wondered if Matthew Poitras of the Boston Bruins might be the player Dreger was talking about.
Poitras has struggled to crack the Bruins' lineup over the past two seasons and might benefit from a change of scenery. However, Staples wondered if the return of sidelined center Jason Dickinson to the Oilers’ lineup might changes thing.
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