NHL Rumor Roundup: Flyers Seek Blueline Help, More Nazem Kadri And Logan Cooley Speculation

The Philadelphia Flyers started this season missing two of their top four defensemen.

Cam York is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and expected to miss the Flyers' first three games. Meanwhile, Rasmus Ristolainen is still recovering from surgery in April to repair a ruptured triceps tendon.

On Oct. 7, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Flyers were “definitely checking what's out there on defense” in the trade market. However, he doesn't anticipate much activity this early in the season.

The Flyers have over $6.6 million in salary cap space after trading permanently sidelined defenseman Ryan Ellis to the San Jose Sharks earlier this week. Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco cited sources suggesting they could use that room to bolster their blueline.

Jonathan Bailey of The Hockey News doesn't expect the Flyers to trade assets for an older defenseman or a smaller, offensive-minded blueliner. Di Marco agrees, believing they'll target an impact player if they make a move.

Di Marco indicated the Flyers were interested in Bowen Byram before he signed a two-year extension with the Buffalo Sabres earlier this year. He wondered if they might revisit their interest, suggesting they offer up winger Owen Tippett and young blueliner Emil Andrae.

However, Bailey doesn't consider Byram the defensive stalwart they need. He noted that Thomas Harley of the Dallas Stars and Philip Broberg of the St. Louis Blues will be RFAs seeking big raises next summer but doubted they will be available. He also doesn't see the New Jersey Devils trading Simon Nemec to a division rival.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, Flames center Nazem Kadri has surfaced again in trade speculation.

Kadri, 35, has been a frequent subject of media trade conjecture for the past two years, mostly based on the Flames' position as a retooling club. For his part, Kadri has insisted he and his family enjoy living in Calgary and he has no intention of requesting a trade.

Nevertheless, the possibility of a Kadri trade hasn't gone away. During the Oct. 3 episode of Flames Nation's Barn Burner podcast, TSN's Darren Dreger suggested the Flames might consider moving the veteran center if they're out of playoff contention by the March 6 trade deadline.

If the Flames attempt to move Kadri, they might wait until the off-season. That's when his full no-movement clause reverts to a 13-team no-trade list on July 1.

Turning to the Utah Mammoth, NHL insider Frank Seravalli recently reported Logan Cooley rejected an eight-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $9.6 million, which would've made him their highest-paid player.

Cooley, 21, centers the Mammoth's top line and in the final season of his entry-level contract. Given the rising salary cap, he's likely waiting to see how the market unfolds. He could set his sights on something closer to $11 million.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.