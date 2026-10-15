Logo
The Hockey News

NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Connor Hellebuyck, No Dylan Larkin For Montreal

LyleRichardson@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Lyle Richardson
Partner
Oct 15, 2026 2:21 PM

Suggestions that the New York Rangers should pursue Connor Hellebuyck likely won't result in the Winnipeg Jets goalie landing in the Big Apple. Meanwhile, efforts by Montreal Canadiens fans to convince Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin to join their team appear to have been unsuccessful.

Igor Shesterkin's season-ending injury prompted some observers to suggest the New York Rangers pursue goaltender Connor Hellebuyck as a replacement.

Hellebuyck, 33, remains suspended without pay by the Winnipeg Jets as he holds out for a trade.

Most pundits dismissed the notion of the Rangers acquiring Hellebuyck, citing his contract, no-movement clause, and the Jets' high asking price.

More Videos

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday that there was "conversation" between the Rangers and Jets about Hellebuyck. That isn’t surprising given Shesterkin’s importance to the Rangers’ playoff hopes. There's also uncertainty over whether backups Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo could handle the workload.

Related stories

Rangers general manager Chris Drury wouldn't be doing his job if he didn't look into acquiring Hellebuyck. However, Dreger indicated there was no sense of urgency for the Blueshirts, adding that they weren’t going to pay the Jets' hefty asking price.

Speaking of Hellebuyck, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported earlier this week on speculation that the three-time Vezina Trophy winner might return to the Jets. However, he believes neither side wants that at this point.

When GM Kevin Cheveldayoff announced Hellebuyck's suspension, he claimed the door was open for his return. However, the Jets are off to a better start than expected with goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson as their goalie tandem, so that door might not be as open as before.

As Connor Hellebuyck's future with the Winnipeg Jets remains uncertain, it's time to explore what the franchise's competitive hopes will look like if the star goaltender ends up on another team before the upcoming season.
thehockeynews.comCan The Jets Remain Competitive Without Connor Hellebuyck?As Connor Hellebuyck's future with the Winnipeg Jets remains uncertain, it's time to explore what the franchise's competitive hopes will look like if the star goaltender ends up on another team before the upcoming season.

Friedman believes the best thing would be for Hellebuyck to be traded, but there’s no sign the Jets are any closer to doing so.

Canadiens Eyeing Larkin?

Meanwhile, eyebrows were raised around the league last Saturday when Montreal Canadiens fans chanted, "We want Larkin!" when the Detroit Red Wings faced off against the Habs at the Bell Centre.

Those chants were encouraged by radio host and former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque to try to convince the 30-year-old Red Wings center to add the Canadiens to his 10-team trade list.

It's no secret the Canadiens are shopping for another top-six forward, preferably a second-line center. Following the game, Larkin admitted he heard their chants, saying it showed how passionate Montreal fans are about their team.

If those fans hoped their chants swayed Larkin's opinion, they will be disappointed. On Tuesday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that the long-time Red Wings center, who requested a trade this summer, doesn't intend to add Montreal to his list.

LeBrun said that the Canadiens are "ready to engage" if Larkin changes his mind. However, it appears he’s only interested in getting dealt to a non-Canadian team.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.

See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

nhlwinnipeg jetsdetroit red wings
Latest News
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy