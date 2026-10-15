NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Connor Hellebuyck, No Dylan Larkin For Montreal

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2026 2:21 PM
Suggestions that the New York Rangers should pursue Connor Hellebuyck likely won't result in the Winnipeg Jets goalie landing in the Big Apple. Meanwhile, efforts by Montreal Canadiens fans to convince Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin to join their team appear to have been unsuccessful.
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