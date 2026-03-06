Logo
NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On The Notable Trade Candidates On Deadline Day cover image

NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On The Notable Trade Candidates On Deadline Day

Lyle Richardson
25m
Check out the latest on St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas, New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck, Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri and more as the NHL trade deadline approaches.

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Friday. Here's a look at the latest speculation regarding the noteworthy trade candidates.

Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports the Utah Mammoth believe they can offer up the best trade package for Thomas. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman claimed the Detroit Red Wings are also interested in the 26-year-old Blues center, who has a full no-trade clause.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic stated the Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken are also interested in Thomas. Like the Mammoth and Red Wings, they're waiting for the Blues to lower their asking prices.

Vincent Trocheck, C, New York Rangers

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Rangers' asking price for Trocheck remains too expensive for some teams. The Minnesota Wild were thought to be front-runners, but they've stepped back from negotiations for now.

Other centers, such as Thomas and Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames, are also drawing interest. Nevertheless, Friedman said the Carolina Hurricanes and Red Wings have had conversations with the Rangers about Trocheck.

Steven Stamkos, RW, Nashville Predators

Stamkos recently said there was "zero chance" that he would waive his no-movement clause, but LeBrun reports three or four teams have contacted the Nashville Predators, expressing interest in the 36-year-old. It's doubtful his answer has changed, but never say never now that the Predators are sellers.

Nazem Kadri, C, Calgary Flames

Friedman reported the Flames and Colorado Avalanche discussed Kadri, but they couldn't get a deal done. The Avalanche instead acquired center Nicolas Roy from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

LeBrun reports the Montreal Canadiens have been linked to the 35-year-old center but won't get too deep into the conversation unless the Flames are willing to retain salary, something they've been unwilling to do. The Canadiens are also said to be interested in Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Trading Nicolas Roy to Colorado on Thursday was considered only the first move for the Maple Leafs before the deadline. Friedman claimed he'd heard Matthew Knies' name in the rumor mill, but he thinks that's Leafs management trying to see if someone will pitch a massive offer too good to refuse. Leafs fans can rest easy because it's unlikely they'll get such an offer.

Jordan Kyrou, RW, St. Louis Blues

Ethan Sears of the New York Post believes Kyrou would make sense as a trade target for the New York Islanders to bolster their offense. However, the Blues' asking price could include promising prospects such as Kashawn Aitcheson and Victor Eklund. Kyrou also has a no-trade clause and could reject a deal to the Islanders.

Alexis Lafreniere, LW, New York Rangers

The Athletic's Vincent Z. Mercogliano considers it unlikely the Rangers will trade Lafreniere at the deadline. The 24-year-old continues to struggle to play up to expectations, and he might need a fresh start elsewhere. However, Mercogliano believes the Rangers have traded away too many once-promising players for diminished returns, suggesting that they must fix their player development issues.

