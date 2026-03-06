NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On The Notable Trade Candidates On Deadline Day

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Friday. Here's a look at the latest speculation regarding the noteworthy trade candidates.
Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic stated the Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken are also interested in Thomas. Like the Mammoth and Red Wings, they're waiting for the Blues to lower their asking prices.
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Rangers' asking price for Trocheck remains too expensive for some teams. The Minnesota Wild were thought to be front-runners, but they've stepped back from negotiations for now.
Other centers, such as Thomas and Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames, are also drawing interest. Nevertheless, Friedman said the Carolina Hurricanes and Red Wings have had conversations with the Rangers about Trocheck.
Stamkos recently said there was "zero chance" that he would waive his no-movement clause, but LeBrun reports three or four teams have contacted the Nashville Predators, expressing interest in the 36-year-old. It's doubtful his answer has changed, but never say never now that the Predators are sellers.
Friedman reported the Flames and Colorado Avalanche discussed Kadri, but they couldn't get a deal done. The Avalanche instead acquired center Nicolas Roy from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
LeBrun reports the Montreal Canadiens have been linked to the 35-year-old center but won't get too deep into the conversation unless the Flames are willing to retain salary, something they've been unwilling to do. The Canadiens are also said to be interested in Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud.
Trading Nicolas Roy to Colorado on Thursday was considered only the first move for the Maple Leafs before the deadline. Friedman claimed he'd heard Matthew Knies' name in the rumor mill, but he thinks that's Leafs management trying to see if someone will pitch a massive offer too good to refuse. Leafs fans can rest easy because it's unlikely they'll get such an offer.
Ethan Sears of the New York Post believes Kyrou would make sense as a trade target for the New York Islanders to bolster their offense. However, the Blues' asking price could include promising prospects such as Kashawn Aitcheson and Victor Eklund. Kyrou also has a no-trade clause and could reject a deal to the Islanders.
The Athletic's Vincent Z. Mercogliano considers it unlikely the Rangers will trade Lafreniere at the deadline. The 24-year-old continues to struggle to play up to expectations, and he might need a fresh start elsewhere. However, Mercogliano believes the Rangers have traded away too many once-promising players for diminished returns, suggesting that they must fix their player development issues.
