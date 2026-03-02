NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates On Trocheck, Pettersson And More Notable Trade Candidates

Here are the latest rumors on the notable names currently floating around in the trade market.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Trocheck remains linked to the Minnesota Wild. There was talk of the Colorado Avalanche having interest in the 32-year-old center, but his preference is to remain in the Eastern Conference.
Friedman also wondered whether the Penguins might look at acquiring the Pittsburgh native, who is signed through 2028-29 with an average annual value of $5.625 million. Meanwhile, Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic mentioned the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings, but there's some skepticism over whether they'll part with their top assets to get him.
Friedman claimed the Utah Mammoth are among the clubs interested in Thomas, who has a full no-trade clause. Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong drafted the skilled center during his tenure with the Blues. Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff believes the Boston Bruins are also keen about Thomas.
The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported the asking price for the 26-year-old Thomas is "three first-half-of-the-first-round assets," meaning a player, a prospect and a first-round pick who were chosen or could be chosen within the top 15 picks.
Di Marco claimed the Bruins like Kadri, but aren't keen on acquiring a 35-year-old center with a $7 million AAV through 2028-29. Postmedia suggested the Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens as possible suitors for Kadri.
Pettersson has six seasons left on his contract with a hefty $11.6 million average annual value and a full no-movement clause. Nevertheless, Postmedia claims teams are making inquiries about the struggling 27-year-old center, suggesting the Red Wings could be a suitor as they seek a reliable second-line center. However, Friedman claims the market is fairly quiet regarding the Canucks center.
A week ago, Stamkos said he wasn't concerned about the upcoming NHL trade deadline because of his full no-movement clause.
On Thursday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun acknowledged the 36-year-old forward's desire to stay in Nashville but reported his camp was preparing a short list of trade destinations if management approached him about a trade. However, Stamkos denied the report, saying there was "zero chance" he'd waive his clause.
Friedman reported O'Reilly had no intention of leaving the Predators while they're in the playoff race, but that might not stop teams from seeing if they can tempt them into parting with the 35-year-old center. He lacks no-trade protection, but they're leaving the final word up to him.
Bobrovsky's UFA eligibility this summer has TSN's Pierre LeBrun and ESPN's Kevin Weekes wondering whether the Florida Panthers might move him if he remains unsigned at the trade deadline.
LeBrun's colleague Craig Button thinks the Canadiens would be a good fit for the 37-year-old goaltender if he's willing to go. Bobrovsky has a 16-team no-trade list and a $10-million cap hit for this season, though he's being paid $5 million in actual base salary.
