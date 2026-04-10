NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On The Rangers, Potential UFA Targets For The Maple Leafs
Some observers wonder what New York Rangers GM Chris Drury has in store this off-season. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs might have to turn to the depleted free-agent market to bolster their roster.
The New York Rangers spent the past two seasons shaking up their roster. With the off-season approaching, some observers wonder what other moves GM Chris Drury has in store.
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic mused whether Drury will take a more patient approach and rebuild for the future, or add to the roster to stage a quick turnaround.
Drury's approach last season seemed to be the latter, swapping out players mostly for NHL veterans.
This season, however, he seems to be building for the future, with the most notable example being the acquisition of prospect Liam Greentree and two conditional draft picks from the Los Angeles Kings for left winger Artemi Panarin.
Mercogliano noted the Rangers intended to use their salary-cap space in this summer's free-agent market, but the depth in that pool has been depleted. They could instead turn to the trade market.
The Rangers have long coveted Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, and they could be eyeing what's going on in Toronto with Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews.
Both players have two seasons remaining on their contracts with full no-movement clauses. There is no indication they're available, though the Maple Leafs' downturn this season prompted rumors about Matthews' future. Regardless, Mercogliano doubted they had the trade capital to acquire either player.
The Rangers entertained offers for center Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Braden Schneider before the March 6 trade deadline, but Drury refused to lower his asking prices. Mercogliano indicated that two league sources claimed he's seeking young, NHL-ready players as part of any return for Trocheck and Schneider.
Dubas' trades over that period focused on adding young NHL players along with draft picks and prospects. Those moves, and his short-term bargain signings of veterans Anthony Mantha, Justin Brazeau and Tyler Wotherspoon, contributed to the Penguins making the playoffs this season.
Meanwhile, in Toronto, fans and pundits are buzzing over potential candidates to fill the vacant role of Maple Leafs GM.
Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment honcho Keith Pelley stated that the team will retool rather than rebuild. That could mean the next GM will be taking a plunge into a shallow UFA pool come July 1.
Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun felt they must go that route to have any hope of returning to contention next season. He recommended pursuing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh and Buffalo Sabres right winger Alex Tuch if they're available in July.
Raddysh and Tuch could sign extensions with their respective clubs beforehand. Even if they're available, it could cost far more than their worth to sign them, and there's no certainty that they'll play as well for the Leafs as they have with their current teams.
Nevertheless, if a quick turnaround is the game plan, free agency could be the best option for the Maple Leafs, given their limited trade capital.
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