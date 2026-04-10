Chris Pronger 'Interested In Having A Conversation' With MLSE About Potential Role With Maple Leafs

"I have not been contacted," Pronger said, before mentioning he'd be interested in having a conversation about the role. "For me, personally, there's a lot more that goes into it than just the opportunity. What does it look like? There's a lot more to it than just, I get to do it. It's, What does that entail? ... Is big brother over your shoulder the whole time, right? How much autonomy do you have? And, when you set a vision and a plan and a course...