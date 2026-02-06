NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On The Red Wings And Predators

For the first time in a decade, the Detroit Red Wings are near the top of the Eastern Conference, sitting fourth.
Barring another late-season meltdown, they're in a good position to end their nine-year playoff drought.
That has some pundits wondering if GM Steve Yzerman will be a buyer before the March 6 trade deadline.
The Red Wings need some experienced depth on their blueline, especially on the right side of their second pairing, where rookie Axel Sandin-Pellikka is skating along veteran Ben Chiarot.
Last week, The Hockey News' Jake Tye cited Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, revealing a source claimed the Red Wings and the Winnipeg Jets had a match when it came to a potential trade. Friedman didn't know what the framework of the deal might be but speculated it could involve a defenseman such as Logan Stanley or Luke Schenn.
Both blueliners are UFA-eligible in July. PuckPedia indicates that Stanley, 27, carries a cap hit of $1.25 million. At 6-foot-7 and 231 pounds, he's a big, physical defenseman, but he shoots left. The 36-year-old Schenn is older and carries a $2.75-million cap hit, but he's a right-hand shot with considerable playoff experience, including two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
On Feb. 3, Ansar Khan of MLive.com suggested Justin Faulk of the St. Louis Blues might be a better choice. The 33-year-old right-shot defenseman is on pace to reach 40 points for the first time since 2022-23.
Faulk has another year remaining on his contract with an expensive $6.5 million average annual value, but the Red Wings have the cap space to absorb it. They also have the depth in prospects and draft picks to entice the Blues to retain part of Faulk's cap hit.
Turning to the Nashville Predators, Barry Trotz's surprising announcement earlier this week that he would be stepping down as GM raises questions about how the club will handle the trade deadline.
The Predators have overcome a poor start to this season to climb within range of a Western Conference wild-card spot. Trotz indicated he's still willing to entertain trade offers, but it remains to be seen if he'll be a buyer or a seller.
Sporstnet's Elliotte Friedman reported teams are still calling about veteran forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos. O'Reilly is the easiest to move because he lacks no-trade protection, but Trotz is treating him as though he does.
Other trade candidates could include forwards Jonathan Marchessault, Erik Haula, Michael McCarron, Michael Bunting, and defenseman Nick Perbix.
