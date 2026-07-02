NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Zach Werenski And Connor Hellebuyck

Zach Werenski wants to stay with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but uncertainty remains over how long he'll stay with them. Meanwhile, trade rumors continue to swirl around Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
The NHL rumor mill was buzzing for over a week about Zach Werenski's future with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Reports claiming the 28-year-old superstar defenseman wasn't interested in extending his contract next summer sparked rumors claiming the Jackets were gauging his value in the trade market.
By Tuesday night, it appeared Werenski was on his way out of Columbus. It was reported that the Blue Jackets had a deal in place that would've shipped the Norris Trophy winner to the Dallas Stars, but it fell through because he wouldn't waive his no-movement clause.
The purported deal had the Stars sending puck-moving defenseman Thomas Harley as part of a package return to the Blue Jackets. Had it gone through, it would've been the biggest trade of this summer thus far.
Nevertheless, it still seemed that Werenski would be traded this summer.
TSN's Darren Dreger reported the blueliner preferred being dealt to an Eastern Conference club, prompting conjecture linking him to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs.
However, by Wednesday afternoon, cooler heads prevailed.
Reports indicated that Werenski and his agent met with Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell, with the pair subsequently releasing statements regarding his future in Columbus.
Werenski claimed the situation was blown out of proportion. He insisted that he and his family love the Blue Jackets and the city of Columbus, adding that he wants to do everything he can to help them win the Stanley Cup.
Meanwhile, Waddell said he and Werenski agreed that if a suitable trade offer was made, he would bring it to the defenseman, which is what happened with the Stars' proposal. However, Werenski decided he didn't want to leave Columbus after consulting with his family.
Neither statement indicated whether Werenski would extend his contract beyond 2028. For now, at least, it appears a trade is off the table.
There was no word on what effect this saga will have on right winger Kirill Marchenko's reported unwillingness to sign an extension this summer.
Turning to the Winnipeg Jets, the future of Connor Hellebuyck remains cloudy following reports last week that a trade sending the 33-year-old goaltender to the Buffalo Sabres fell through hours before the first round of the 2026 NHL draft.
The addition of free-agent goalie Stuart Skinner on a two-year contract didn't quell the speculation.
Massimo De Luca-Taronno of the Winnipeg Sun believes the Sabres remain in the running for Hellebuyck, but they're not the only club. The Stanley Cup-champion Carolina Hurricanes were rumored to be interested. The New Jersey Devils also need a starting goalie after trading Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman dismissed the "Hellebuyck to New Jersey" hype, claiming the three-time Vezina Trophy winner's contract isn't one that "fits the profile" of Devils GM Sunny Mehta. He also said sources claimed the deal with the Sabres wasn't as close as originally believed because some of the players involved had no-trade protection.
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