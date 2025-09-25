NHL Rumor Roundup: Red Wings Linked To Quinn Hughes, Flames Not Ruling Out Signing Rasmus Andersson

Last week, Ben Kuzma of The Province reported the Detroit Red Wings were among the clubs monitoring Quinn Hughes' situation with the Vancouver Canucks this season.

Hughes' future in Vancouver has been the subject of ongoing speculation since the spring, after Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said his captain would one day like to play alongside his brothers Jack and Luke, who both belong to the New Jersey Devils.

The Canucks aren't shopping Hughes, who is signed through 2026-27. However, this season could be crucial in determining his fate. If they miss the playoffs again, the 25-year-old defenseman could be reluctant to sign a contract extension, forcing the Canucks to consider trading him.

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now pointed out Hughes' ties to Michigan, including playing for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in Plymouth and with the NCAA's Michigan Wolverines.

If Hughes were interested in playing for the Red Wings, Duff believes they should make a serious trade bid next summer. That would include offering up top prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka in a package deal.

PuckPedia indicates that Hughes lacks no-trade protection, meaning the Canucks can ship him to the highest bidder. However, if the Wings become one of them, they must ensure he's willing to sign an extension.

NHL's Biggest Trade Bait With 2025-26 Season Almost Here

It is an exciting time for hockey fans with the new season approaching. Soon, NHL teams will be back to playing regular-season hockey, as it officially begins Oct. 7.

Turning to the Calgary Flames, they seemed headed toward an amicable parting of ways with Rasmus Andersson.

The 28-year-old defenseman is UFA-eligible next July, and contract extension talks broke down in June, sparking speculation about possible trade destinations.

Andersson denied he only wanted to be traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, calling it “fake information.” While this season could be his last with the Flames, he doesn't believe it will distract his teammates.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun believes Andersson is likely to be moved by the March 6 NHL trade deadline. However, he reported that neither side has fully closed the door on a contract extension.

LeBrun believes Andersson might be open to an eight-year contract, but doesn't think the Flames are willing to go that long. Andersson turns 29 in October, which explains their reluctance.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.