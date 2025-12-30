NHL Rumor Roundup: Talk Of Marc-Andre Fleury Coming Out Of Retirement, Plus The Latest Avalanche Buzz

Hockey fans last saw goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in an NHL uniform in September when he returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins to play a period of a pre-season game.

That contest was supposed to bring his 21-year career full circle before he headed off to a well-deserved retirement.

Following that game, Fleury was asked if he might reconsider ending his career. He replied that he was tired and his hip was sore. Josh Yohe of The Athletic anticipated that there would be talk of the 41-year-old goaltender coming out of retirement. However, he felt that Fleury was hanging up his pads for good.

Fast-forward to December, and the lack of quality goaltending depth in the NHL trade market has given rise to speculation that Fleury might be coaxed into returning to action.

On Dec. 23, Bleacher Report's Frank Seravalli pointed out that Fleury recently appeared in an NHL alumni game in Aspen, Colo. Before that, he took shots with some Minnesota Wild players. Seravalli doesn't believe that Fleury is done, but feels it would take a special circumstance for him to return to NHL action.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that some teams had checked in with Fleury. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski claimed he'd heard that the future Hall of Famer was open to a comeback. He suggested the three-time Stanley Cup champion might be a fit with the Edmonton Oilers.

A Fleury comeback would be a wonderful story. However, he's had a long layoff, and it will take several weeks of training (including a conditioning stint in the minors) before he can be game-ready. That is likely too long to help any team seeking immediate help between the pipes.

Fleury was in a backup role during his final NHL season. Any club that signs him should only use him sparingly.

2025–26 Avalanche Could Be the Greatest Team in Franchise History

The 2025–26 Colorado Avalanche are on pace for a historic season, chasing franchise records in both scoring and defense, and have a real shot at winning the Stanley Cup.

Turning to the league-leading Colorado Avalanche, Corey Masisak believes they will make a move or two before the March 6 NHL trade deadline.

Masisak recently speculated that they will attempt to add another defenseman, but believes their third-line center position is a more pressing issue. They're currently using Ross Colton in that role and could stick with him if the cost of a replacement proves too costly.

According to Masisak, Ryan O'Reilly of the Nashville Predators and Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames would be ideal trade targets. Both are former members of the Avalanche but would likely be too expensive to bring back. Masiak also suggested Alexander Wennberg of the San Jose Sharks, Jason Dickinson of the Chicago Blackhawks and former Av Charlie Coyle of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wennberg might not be available by the deadline if the Sharks remain in the playoff chase. Dickinson and Coyle could be obtainable, but their current clubs could try to stoke bidding wars among interested clubs to drive up the asking price.

