NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Blackhawks And Red Wings Speculation

Seravalli felt that a skilled left winger, such as Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars or Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs, would be a good addition. He mentioned that the Blackhawks were among the clubs interested in the 23-year-old Knies before last month's trade deadline. However, he wasn't sure if the Maple Leafs intended to move the young power forward or were simply gauging his value in the trade market.