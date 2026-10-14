NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Flyers Speculation, Canucks Interested In Zary

Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 2:57 PM
Updated Oct 14, 2026 3:15 PM
The Philadelphia Flyers' early-season struggles have prompted calls for a coaching change or a blockbuster trade. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are believed to be among several teams with an interest in Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary.
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