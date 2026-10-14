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NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Flyers Speculation, Canucks Interested In Zary

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Lyle Richardson
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Oct 14, 2026 2:57 PM
Updated Oct 14, 2026 3:15 PM

The Philadelphia Flyers' early-season struggles have prompted calls for a coaching change or a blockbuster trade. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are believed to be among several teams with an interest in Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary.

Expectations were high for the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers entering this season after reaching the second round of the playoffs last spring.

However, their 0-5-3 start had their fans booing them off the ice amid calls for a coaching change.

Flyers insider Anthony Di Marco reported that head coach Rick Tocchet isn't in danger of losing his job. "Tocchet's job isn't in trouble, I'm told. Don't expect an imminent coaching change for PHI," he tweeted.

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Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz, and TSN's Chris Johnston also claimed Tocchet's job was in jeopardy. However, Kurz suggested that could change if the Flyers are still struggling deep into November.

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If any changes are coming, Kurz speculated they could involve a shake-up of the assistant coaches or a trade.

Kurz claimed Flyers general manager Daniel Briere won't make a trade for the sake of doing so or be rushed into a deal that could hurt the Flyers. Nevertheless, he suggested that Briere might have to make "a hockey trade or two" at some point, perhaps swapping a young player for another, like Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings.

As for possible trade bait, Kurz noted that several of the Flyers' younger players are on long- or short-term contracts lacking no-trade protection. They included Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster, whom The Hockey News' Jonathan Bailey suggested as potential trade candidates.

Based on the off-season, it was easy to say the Flyers wouldn't match last year's success. But this start has been so bad, bigger questions must be asked.
thehockeynews.comShould Flyers' Struggles Raise Questions Of Tocchet's Future As Head Coach?Based on the off-season, it was easy to say the Flyers wouldn't match last year's success. But this start has been so bad, bigger questions must be asked.

Bailey noted the Flyers have been linked on and off to Edvinsson and have kept tabs on Carolina Hurricanes blueliner Alexander Nikishin. He indicated that the Flyers have had varying degrees of interest in Ottawa Senators centers Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto, and Ridly Grieg over the past two years.

Unlike the Flyers, the Senators are off to a 5-2-0 start despite an injury-riddled roster. They’re probably reluctant to make any moves that upset their current chemistry. That might change later in the season, but not in time to address the Flyers’ current woes.

Di Marco cited sources claiming there's a "growing sense of frustration: within the organization with long-time Flyers winger Travis Konecny, suggesting his game might not be suited for Tocchet’s system.

According to those sources, approaching the 27-year-old winger about waiving his no-movement clause could be an option if their struggles continue.

However, TSN's Pierre LeBrun believes there’s no easy fix or blockbuster trade that will cure the Flyers’ woes. He believes they’ll have to address this internally for now.

Canucks Interested In Flames' Zary

Turning to the Calgary Flames, they recently demoted Connor Zary to their AHL affiliate.

Zary, 25, was a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. However, he's struggled to meet expectations after injuries hampered his play during the past two seasons.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday that the Vancouver Canucks are among several teams believed to be interested in Zary, though he indicated nothing appears imminent. Still, a change of scenery might help him regain his once-promising form, and the rebuilding Canucks might be a good place to start.

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