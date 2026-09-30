NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates on Connor Hellebuyck, Alexander Nikishin, And More

Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2026 2:57 PM
The San Jose Sharks were reportedly interested in Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the Carolina Hurricanes are still trying to move defenseman Alexander Nikishin, while the Edmonton Oilers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach and Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright.
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