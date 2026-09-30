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NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates on Connor Hellebuyck, Alexander Nikishin, And More

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Lyle Richardson
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Sep 30, 2026 2:57 PM

The San Jose Sharks were reportedly interested in Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the Carolina Hurricanes are still trying to move defenseman Alexander Nikishin, while the Edmonton Oilers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach and Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck’s holdout has stretched into the regular season.

Hellebuyck, 33, revealed his trade request over a month ago. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner remains suspended without pay by the Jets for not reporting to training camp.

Earlier this month, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the door was open for Hellebuyck to return. He also said he would keep trying to find a trade that benefits both sides.

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However, it appears both sides will be waiting a while for the right deal to materialize.

The San Jose Sharks were reportedly among several teams interested in Hellebuyck during the off-season.

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now cited a report last week by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, who claimed the Sharks "kicked tires" on Hellebuyck.

Peng wondered if the Sharks would take the chance, noting the Jets’ asking price was believed to be a first-round pick, a top-six forward (preferably a center), and a goalie or prospect. He felt that forward Collin Graf and goalie Yaroslav Askarov would have to be part of the deal, suggesting it would be a high price for an aging, expensive goaltender.

The St. Louis Blues remain interested in Alexander Nikishin, but now, their interest has direct implications on the Carolina Hurricanes' pursuit of Connor Hellebuyck.
thehockeynews.comA Hurricanes Trade For Connor Hellebuyck Reportedly Could Depend On The Blues And Alexander NikishinThe St. Louis Blues remain interested in Alexander Nikishin, but now, their interest has direct implications on the Carolina Hurricanes' pursuit of Connor Hellebuyck.

On Monday, Friedman observed that the Jets plucked Clay Stevenson off waivers from the Washington Capitals. He wondered if that might ease their desire for a goalie as part of their asking price for Hellebuyck, especially if Stevenson plays well backing up Stuart Skinner.

According to Friedman, the Carolina Hurricanes remain among the suitors. He dismissed the notion that defenseman Alexander Nikishin would be part of their pitch, claiming that if that were possible, Hellebuyck would already be in Carolina. The 24-year-old restricted free agent has requested a trade but reportedly wasn’t interested in signing with the Jets.

Friedman pondered whether the Hurricanes were trying to swing a three-team deal that would land Hellebuyck while sending Nikishin to a club he’s willing to sign with.

The St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators are among the teams interested in Nikishin. A deal with the New York Rangers in June came close, but fell apart when he and the Rangers couldn’t agree on a new contract.

Oilers Searching For A Center?

Turning to the Montreal Canadiens, Kirby Dach remains the subject of recent trade speculation.

The versatile 25-year-old forward has been linked to the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, with the Oilers said to be the most interested.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman pointed out that the Oilers are drawn to Dach because they lack a right-shot center. He’s on a one-year contract and is battling to hold a roster spot with the Canadiens.

He also claimed the Oilers took a long look at Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright. The Kraken reportedly gauged Wright’s value in this summer’s trade market but couldn’t find a suitable return for the 22-year-old center. It’s believed they set a high asking price, which explains why he’s still in Seattle.

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