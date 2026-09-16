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NHL Rumor Roundup: No Trade For Rielly, Nikishin Wants Out of Carolina, Update on Edvinsson

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Lyle Richardson
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Sep 16, 2026 3:19 PM

Despite a summer of trade speculation, Morgan Rielly will remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin reportedly requested a trade, and Detroit Red Wings blueliner Simon Edvisson isn't interested in offer sheets.

The 2026 NHL off-season saw significant change for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As new general manager John Chayka shook up the roster, Morgan Rielly’s future was a hot topic in the rumor mill earlier this summer.

Rielly, 32, struggled over the past two seasons, prompting trade speculation. In June, his agent submitted a trade list consisting of four Western Conference teams, and it seemed his days with the Maple Leafs were numbered.

However, the Leafs reportedly wouldn’t include a sweetener in any deal involving Rielly. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the San Jose Sharks were interested in the long-time Maple Leafs defenseman, but they opted to acquire Darnell Nurse from the Edmonton Oilers instead.

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The Rielly trade chatter faded as the summer progressed. On Sept. 15, Chayka told The Athletic's Jonas Siegel and Chris Johnston that he was never close to moving the veteran blueliner. "At no point did we ever have what I would characterize as a serious trade opportunity with Morgan Rielly," he said.

That should come as a relief for Rielly, who never asked to be traded but submitted the list of destinations as a formality. Chayka believes the puck-moving defenseman can still play an important role for the Maple Leafs.

Hurricanes' Nikishin On The Move?

Speaking of defensemen featured in the off-season rumor mill, Alexander Nikishin's future with the Carolina Hurricanes remains uncertain.

Nikishin, 24, is a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract and is ineligible to sign an offer sheet. Following the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup run, reports emerged claiming they were considering trading or re-signing him.

It’s unusual for a team to mull over trading or signing a promising young defenseman like Nikishin. He had a solid rookie campaign in 2025-26 with 11 goals and 33 points in 81 games, though his production and ice time declined in the postseason

The rookie Russian blueliner reportedly wants out of Carolina, potentially seeking a larger role and increased power-play minutes that the Hurricanes' current depth chart simply cannot provide.
thehockeynews.comAlexander Nikishin Reportedly Seeking "Change of Scenery"The rookie Russian blueliner reportedly wants out of Carolina, potentially seeking a larger role and increased power-play minutes that the Hurricanes' current depth chart simply cannot provide.

On Monday, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun shed more light on Nikishin’s situation, indicating that he asked to be moved. LeBrun also said he has not backed off from that request.

Nikishin has been linked to the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators. So far, there’s no indication that a trade is on the horizon.

Edvinsson Hopeful For Red Wings Extension

Another young restricted free agent defenseman is Simon Edvinsson, whose contract negotiations have been in limbo since mid-July as the Detroit Red Wings searched for a new general manager.

Edvinsson is eligible to sign an offer sheet. According to Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now, the 22-year-old blueliner told the Swedish website Aftonbladet that several teams were interested in signing him.

However, Edvinsson isn’t interested in playing for another club. He said he loved playing for the Red Wings and was willing to wait until the new GM was in place to get his contract sorted out.

That’s good news for nervous Red Wings fans. With assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff named interim GM, Edvinsson could have a new contract in time for training camp.

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