NHL Rumor Roundup: No Trade For Rielly, Nikishin Wants Out of Carolina, Update on Edvinsson

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2026 3:19 PM
Despite a summer of trade speculation, Morgan Rielly will remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin reportedly requested a trade, and Detroit Red Wings blueliner Simon Edvisson isn't interested in offer sheets.
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