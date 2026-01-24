Three Potential Trade Fits For Rangers' Vincent Trocheck

With the Rangers disappointing yet again this season, the team's president and general manager, Chris Drury, confirmed that the Original Six club is beginning a retool.
With the Rangers retooling, forward Vincent Trocheck has been creating plenty of chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate. The 32-year-old could yield the Rangers a big return in a potential move, as he is a proven top-six center having another strong year.
Trocheck also has a reasonable $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season, which adds to his value.
With all of this, let's take a look at three teams that could be good trade fits for Trocheck.
The Wild stand out as a logical trade destination for Trocheck. After including Marco Rossi as part of the trade package to land star defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks, the Wild could use another top-six center. Trocheck would give them just that.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin also seems to like Trocheck as a player, as he put the Rangers center on Team USA's Olympic roster. With this, it is fair to wonder if Guerin could make a big push to try to land the 32-year-old.
After having a nightmare start to the season, the Sabres have bounced back in a big way. They are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division standings and hold the Eastern Conference's first wild card spot. With this, it would make sense for the Sabres to add at the deadline, and Trocheck could be a great target for them. This is especially true given that he would be more than a rental for Buffalo.
The Sabres would benefit by adding another top-six center to their roster, and Trocheck stands out as a fascinating option. This is because he not only makes an impact offensively but is also known for being an excellent leader. This could make him an excellent addition for a Sabres team looking to finally take that next step and get back into the playoffs.
Could the Hurricanes try to reunite with Trocheck? It's no secret that the veteran forward had plenty of success during his time in Carolina, and the Hurricanes could use another skilled center.
If the Hurricanes acquired Trocheck, he would give them a clear upgrade for their second-line center spot. He would also give the Hurricanes another option for both their power play and penalty kill if acquired due to his strong all-around play.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.