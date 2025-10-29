NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Penguins And Hurricanes Speculation

Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell and defenseman Erik Karlsson were frequent subjects of off-season media trade speculation. Entering this season, it was expected they would become trade candidates before the March 6 deadline.

With the Penguins off to a surprisingly strong start, it's natural to assume that management might be reluctant to move any of those players.

However, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now suggested that the club's better-than-expected performance puts them in a stronger position with their trade chips.

The Carolina Hurricanes might take a big swing in this year's trade market. Kingerski speculated that they could pursue Karlsson, but he felt that Rust or Rakell could be more enticing. He also noted the Toronto Maple Leafs could use a top-six winger.

Kingerski also mentioned the Vancouver Canucks, but they've since acquired winger Lukas Reichel from the Chicago Blackhawks. However, they're still believed to be searching for a second-line center.

Any club interested in Rakell will have to wait a while to scout him. He's sidelined up to eight weeks recovering from surgery on his left hand. Nevertheless, The Hockey News' Adam Proteau believes it won't adversely affect efforts to move Rakell before the trade deadline if the Penguins decide to go that route.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Still Have Time To Trade Rickard Rakell

Rickard Rakell's injury shouldn't tank his trade value in case the Pittsburgh Penguins fall down the standings.

Kingerski isn't the only pundit who believes the Hurricanes could go big-game hunting in the trade market this season.

The Athletic's Michael Russo noted their acquisition of Mikko Rantanen in January, who they subsequently shipped to Dallas when he wouldn't agree to a contract extension. They also attempted to land Mitch Marner before last season's deadline when he was still with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Russo thinks that Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky remains determined to add a superstar to his lineup for the long term, not just as a rental players. He also pointed out that rumors persist suggesting they could seek an upgrade in goal, though Tulsky said that doesn't mean they've lost confidence in their current tandem of Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov.

The Hurricanes are in a good position cap-wise to add to their roster. They carry a projected $9.071 million, which accrues to $36.3 million by the trade deadline. They also have two first-round picks in 2028 to draw on for trade bait, along with two sixth-rounders in 2026, and two third-round picks and two fifth-rounders in 2027.

