NHL Rumor Roundup: Top Trade Candidates Who Didn't Move At The 2026 Deadline

Lyle Richardson
5h
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas, New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck, and Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky were among the notable names in the trade rumor mill. So why didn't they get moved by the trade deadline?

Several notable players who featured prominently in the rumor mill didn't move as expected by the 2026 NHL trade deadline. Here's a brief look at who they were and why they weren't dealt.

Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues

The Blues found takers for Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk, but Thomas remains in St. Louis. As Billy Heyen of The Sporting News observed, the Blues maintained a high asking price for the 26-year-old center. They reportedly sought three assets considered the equivalent of first-round picks. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic suggested they might revisit efforts to move Thomas this summer.

Vincent Trocheck, C, New York Rangers

Like the Blues with Thomas, the Rangers set a high price for Trocheck that no club was willing to meet. Vincent Z. Mercogliano and Peter Baugh of The Athletic wondered if they may have missed a golden opportunity to move the 32-year-old center while his trade value was at its peak.

Mercogliano also reported the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit Red Wings were believed to be among the suitors for Trocheck.

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Florida Panthers

Reports emerged before the deadline that the Panthers were willing to listen to offers for their UFA-eligible players, including Bobrovsky. The 37-year-old goaltender had a 16-team no-trade list, which doubtless factored into why he's still in Florida. However, Florida Hockey Now's George Richards reports the Panthers are trying to re-sign Bobrovsky.

Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks

Pettersson frequently appeared in the rumor mill leading up to the trade deadline despite his hefty contract. His $11.6 million AAV through 2030-31 and full no-movement clause were the reasons why he wasn't traded, and will remain significant stumbling blocks unless he's willing to accept a trade and the Canucks retain part of his cap hit.

Jordan Kyrou, RW, St. Louis Blues

The Blues reportedly set a high price tag for Kyrou, though perhaps not as expensive as that of teammate Robert Thomas. And like Thomas, the Blues could revisit their efforts to move the 27-year-old winger in the off-season trade market.

Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Philadelphia Flyers

William James of Philly Hockey Now indicated that Flyers GM Daniel Briere remained firm on his asking price for Ristolainen. It's believed he sought a first-round pick and a prospect for the 31-year-old defenseman.

Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils

Reports emerged before the deadline claiming the Devils would consider trading Nemec if the 22-year-old defenseman could fetch a return that improved their top-six forwards. Evidently, that return didn't exist, or wasn't as good as the Devils would've preferred.

Devils fans were relieved that Nemec wasn't traded, but one wonders if GM Tom Fitzgerald might try again in this summer's trade market.

