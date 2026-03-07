NHL Rumor Roundup: Top Trade Candidates Who Didn't Move At The 2026 Deadline

Several notable players who featured prominently in the rumor mill didn't move as expected by the 2026 NHL trade deadline. Here's a brief look at who they were and why they weren't dealt.
The Blues found takers for Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk, but Thomas remains in St. Louis. As Billy Heyen of The Sporting News observed, the Blues maintained a high asking price for the 26-year-old center. They reportedly sought three assets considered the equivalent of first-round picks. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic suggested they might revisit efforts to move Thomas this summer.
Like the Blues with Thomas, the Rangers set a high price for Trocheck that no club was willing to meet. Vincent Z. Mercogliano and Peter Baugh of The Athletic wondered if they may have missed a golden opportunity to move the 32-year-old center while his trade value was at its peak.
Mercogliano also reported the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit Red Wings were believed to be among the suitors for Trocheck.
Reports emerged before the deadline that the Panthers were willing to listen to offers for their UFA-eligible players, including Bobrovsky. The 37-year-old goaltender had a 16-team no-trade list, which doubtless factored into why he's still in Florida. However, Florida Hockey Now's George Richards reports the Panthers are trying to re-sign Bobrovsky.
Pettersson frequently appeared in the rumor mill leading up to the trade deadline despite his hefty contract. His $11.6 million AAV through 2030-31 and full no-movement clause were the reasons why he wasn't traded, and will remain significant stumbling blocks unless he's willing to accept a trade and the Canucks retain part of his cap hit.
The Blues reportedly set a high price tag for Kyrou, though perhaps not as expensive as that of teammate Robert Thomas. And like Thomas, the Blues could revisit their efforts to move the 27-year-old winger in the off-season trade market.
Devils fans were relieved that Nemec wasn't traded, but one wonders if GM Tom Fitzgerald might try again in this summer's trade market.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.