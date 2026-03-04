NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Blues' Robert Thomas And Jordan Kyrou, Flames' Blake Coleman And Devils' Simon Nemec

Marco D'Amico of RG.org reported the Montreal Canadiens are among the suitors for Thomas, but they're wary of the Blues' high asking price. His sources claim the Blues covet the Canadiens' top prospect Michael Hage and are also interested in defenseman Kaiden Guhle, as well as some of their blueline prospects. However, TSN's Pierre LeBrun thinks that the price is too high for the Canadiens.