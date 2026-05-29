NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates On Mason McTavish, Matty Beniers And Brady Tkachuk
Is the Ducks' Mason McTavish a trade candidate? Would Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers be a fit with the Flyers? Could the Panthers ask the Senators about Brady Tkachuk?
It's been two weeks since the Anaheim Ducks were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights.
Nevertheless, speculation persists over their off-season plans.
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic believes Mason McTavish could become a trade candidate. The 23-year-old center struggled this season after his lengthy contract negotiations with Ducks management last summer kept him out of training camp and pre-season play.
Signed to a six-year contract last September with an average annual value of $7 million, McTavish's production dropped from a career high of 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points in 2024-25 to 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points this season. He also dropped down their depth chart and was a healthy scratch from two late-season games and two playoff games.
LeBrun claimed that some teams believe a trade might help get McTavish back on track. However, he doesn't think the Ducks will move him unless another club steps up in a major way with a trade offer. With young stars Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier due for significant raises this summer, LeBrun believes they might at least listen to trade offers for McTavish.
Turning to the Seattle Kraken, there's been conjecture that they might shake things up after reaching the playoffs only once since their inaugural campaign in 2021-22.
William James of Philly Hockey Now observed there were rumors before the March trade deadline that the Kraken were willing to move young center Shane Wright for a top-six scoring winger. However, James wondered if they might be open to trading first-line center Matty Beniers.
The Flyers are seeking a first-line center and possess a surplus of wingers to draw on for trade bait. James believes Beniers would be a perfect fit in that role. He suggested that an offer of a winger, a first-round pick and/or a prospect might do it.
Moving Beniers might help the Kraken land that elusive elite scorer they've been lacking, but it would only address one issue while creating another. It would leave them without a first-line center, which is very difficult to find in this summer's trade market and non-existent in the free-agent pool.
Meanwhile, in Florida, the Panthers are expected to have a busy off-season.
Allan Greenberg of Florida Hockey Now observed that GM Bill Zito must sign or replace longtime starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. He could also seek some blueline depth, attempt to move up from ninth overall in next month's NHL draft or use that pick to acquire a goalie.
Greenberg also noted that rumors "continue to swirl" suggesting Zito could attempt to acquire Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators and unite him with his older brother Matthew.
The Tkachuk brothers could play together in Florida one day, but that day isn't happening this year. Brady recently denied that there was any truth to rumors claiming he wanted out of Ottawa, and Senators GM Steve Staios said the discussion has never come up.
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