NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates On The Predators And Flyers

The Nashville Predators were among the busiest sellers leading up to last Friday's trade deadline. Between March 3 and 6, they shipped out Michael McCarron, Cole Smith, Nick Blankenburg, and Michael Bunting.
Predators forwards Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly, and Jonathan Marchessault frequently surfaced in the rumor mill. Following the deadline, Predators GM Barry Trotz told reporters that he received calls about Stamkos, O'Reilly, and center Erik Haula.
Trotz said he told Stamkos and O'Reilly that he didn't want to move them, but if he received any irresistible offers, he'd give them the chance to decide whether to accept a trade. He hinted that he came “fairly close” to moving one of them, but nothing came of it.
It's not surprising that neither player moved. Stamkos has a full no-movement clause for the duration of his contract. Before the deadline, he stated there was no chance he would waive it. As for O'Reilly, he lacks no-trade protection, but the Predators are treating him as though he does.
Meanwhile, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic cited a source claiming team captain and defenseman Roman Josi could be a player worth watching this summer, especially if the Predators go deeper with their rebuild.
Trotz will be stepping down from the GM position once a suitable replacement is found. That person could go further with rebuilding the roster than he did and attempt to move Stamkos, O'Reilly, or Marchessault. If so, LeBrun thinks the Josi camp will want to meet with management to discuss the club's future.
Josi has spent his entire 15-season NHL career with the Predators, becoming one of their greatest players. He has two years remaining on his contract, and LeBrun acknowledged it's likely that the 35-year-old defenseman will stay put. Nevertheless, he doesn't rule out the possibility of Josi moving on this summer.
Turning to the Philadelphia Flyers, they opted once again not to move Rasmus Ristolainen before the trade deadline.
William James of phillyhockeynow.com reported Flyers GM Daniel Briere sought a first-round pick and a prospect for Ristolainen. Briere stressed after the trade deadline that he wasn't trying to move the 31-year-old defenseman. He admitted receiving plenty of offers, but none that made sense for his club.
Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco reported sources claimed the Flyers offered up Ristolainen and a roster player to another club for a prospect and a roster player, but the proposal was rejected. He felt that they could attempt to move the veteran blueliner during the summer or wait until next year's trade deadline.
Di Marco cited sources claiming the Flyers intend to address their backup goalie situation this summer. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic also believes they need a reliable understudy for starter Dan Vladar, who could sign a contract extension this summer.
Kurz indicated that the Flyers' off-season priority is improving their depth at center.
He also speculated they could buy out the final season of struggling right winger Garnet Hathaway's contract. He has one more year on his two-year contract, earning $2.4 million against the salary cap.
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