NHL Rumor Roundup: What Does A New GM Mean For The Devils Roster?

Whoever becomes the next GM of the New Jersey Devils could decide to make a bold move or two to shake up the roster core. Here's the latest speculation.
The New Jersey Devils are the second NHL team in as many weeks to fire their GM, handing Tom Fitzgerald his walking papers on Monday.
Fitzgerald's firing came one day before the Devils were officially eliminated from the post-season race for the fourth time during his six-year tenure as GM.
The Hockey News' Michael Traikos suggested Fitzgerald's downfall was his inability to reunite Jack and Luke Hughes with brother Quinn, who was traded to the Minnesota Wild in December.
Whoever takes over the role will have several issues to sort out during the off-season. The Hockey News' Adam Proteau believes Fitzgerald's replacement must get bold by making a major move or two to shake up the roster core.
Peter Baugh of The Athletic also thinks the Devils' roster core must be evaluated. That includes negotiating a contract extension for team captain Nico Hischier, who will be a year away from UFA eligibility on July 1.
New Jersey Hockey Now's James Nicholls felt that Hischier was noncommittal when asked whether he would sign an extension with the club under new management.
"I'm focusing on playing hockey here," Hischier said. "I still have one more year. I'm with the Devils right now, and then we'll see what happens."
If there's any hesitancy on Hischier's part about signing an extension, Nicholls thinks the Devils' front office must explore their trade options.
He suggested peddling the 27-year-old two-way center to the Wild for Quinn Hughes, or to the Ottawa Senators for left winger Brady Tkachuk, but those trade targets seem like wishful thinking at this stage.
Meanwhile, NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale felt the next Devils GM must decide what to do with defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Simon Nemec.
The 32-year-old Hamilton has two years remaining on his contract with an average annual value of $9 million and a 10-team trade list. Nemec is completing his entry-level contract and will become an RFA without arbitration rights on July 1.
Hamilton is due a signing bonus on July 1, which could make him difficult to move before then. It's rumored that Nemec could seek a contract identical to the seven-year, $63-million deal ($9 million average annual value) that Luke Hughes signed last October.
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