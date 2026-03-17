NHL Rumor Roundup: What's Next For Alex Tuch, Rasmus Andersson And Steven Stamkos?

The Buffalo Sabres are enjoying their best season in 15 years, jockeying with the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Eastern Conference.
However, right winger Alex Tuch's future with the franchise remains uncertain.
Tuch has played a crucial role in the Sabres' stunning rise this season. The 29-year-old power forward is eligible to become a UFA on July 1 after completing a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million.
Last Thursday, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported the Sabres want to re-sign Tuch, who has indicated a willingness to stay in Buffalo. However, this summer's thin NHL free-agent market means he will be the top player available if he remains unsigned by July 1.
According to LeBrun, Tuch could seek a contract comparable to the eight-year, $85-million extension that Adrian Kempe signed with the Los Angeles Kings last fall. Kempe will earn an average annual value of $10.625 million and will also have a full no-movement clause through the first four years of that deal.
LeBrun believes the Sabres could counter by using Nick Schmaltz's recent extension with the Utah Mammoth as a comparable. His new eight-year contract carries a cap hit of $8 million and includes a no-movement clause in the first two years, followed by a full no-trade for the next two.
It's unlikely that Tuch's new contract with the Sabres will reach $10.625 million, but it won't be as low as $8 million. A compromise between $9.5 million and $10.2 million seems more likely.
LeBrun also explained why Rasmus Andersson hasn't re-signed with the Vegas Golden Knights. They acquired the 29-year-old defenseman from the Calgary Flames in January, and it was assumed an extension would be coming soon.
The Golden Knights only have $3.7 million in projected salary-cap space for next season.
LeBrun speculated they could move out some salary this summer to free up sufficient room for Andersson's new contract or place sidelined defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and his $8.8-million cap hit on off-season long-term injury reserve.
Turning to the Nashville Predators, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reported last Tuesday that GM Barry Trotz claimed he received lots of calls about Steven Stamkos before the March 6 trade deadline. He also said that he turned down some "really good offers" for the 36-year-old sniper.
Stamkos has a full no-movement clause and indicated before the trade deadline that he had no intention of waiving it. Nevertheless, that didn't stop some teams from calling about his availability.
Trotz will be stepping down as Predators GM once a suitable replacement is found this summer. Whoever that is might be more willing to listen to offers for Stamkos, provided he can sweet-talk the veteran scorer into waiving his clause.
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