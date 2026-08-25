NHL Rumor Roundup: Will The Jets Trade Connor Hellebuyck Before Training Camp Opens?

The Winnipeg Jets seemed close to trading Connor Hellebuyck earlier in the off-season, but there's since been little indication that a deal is imminent. Could that change as training camp approaches?
The 33-year-old goaltender was the subject of considerable trade speculation in June. At one point, a deal sending him to the Buffalo Sabres seemed imminent, but it fell through before the opening round of the 2026 NHL Draft.
Speculation persisted through early July, with Winnipeg pundits divided over whether Hellebuyck would be traded. There have been few reports on his trade status since then, but The Hockey News’ Michael DeRosa isn’t ruling out an off-season move.
A three-time Vezina Trophy winner, Hellebuyck is signed through 2030-31 with an average annual value of $8.5 million. He also has a full no-movement clause, but it’s believed he would be willing to waive it for a team that would give him the best shot at winning the Stanley Cup.
As August draws to a close and training camp on the horizon, the rumor mill will likely start buzzing about Hellebuyck again.
Sportsnet’s Emily Sadler considered Hellebuyck’s trade status among the off-season’s lingering questions. She cited her colleague Elliotte Friedman, who recently suggested that the trade talk could pick up again around training camp.
Sadler also cited Hellebuyck’s teammate Josh Morrissey, who’s hoping the All-Star goaltender stays in Winnipeg, a feeling shared by Jets captain Adam Lowry.
Daily Faceoff’s Tyler Yaremchuk and Carter Hutton also discussed why Hellebuyck hasn’t been moved yet. Hutton doesn’t believe any teams have concerns about the superstar goaltender’s performance despite his subpar 2025-26 campaign.
Nevertheless, Hellebuyck’s age prompted Hutton to suggest that the Jets shouldn’t take too long to move him, pointing out that his value could decline in a couple of years.
Massimo De Luca-Taronno of The Winnipeg Sun noted that it is surprising that Hellebuyck remains a Jet given all the trade buzz around him earlier this summer.
De-Luca Taronno acknowledged the situation could change before training camp opens but thinks Hellebuyck will still be a Jet. He believes that general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is reluctant to move the netminder for a lesser return.
This could create an awkward situation for Hellebuyck and the franchise. Reporters will pepper him with questions about his future, which could become an unnecessary distraction as the Jets try to bounce back from last season’s disappointing performance.
Unless another club steps up with an offer too good to refuse, Cheveldayoff will retain Hellebuyck. Nevertheless, as De-Luca Taronno pointed out, the trade speculation could flare up again if the Jets get off to a poor start.
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