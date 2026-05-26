NHL Rumor Roundup: Will The Sabres Trade Byram? Plus Latest Canucks, Senators Chatter
The Sabres would like to keep Bowen Byram beyond next season, but that depends on what role he's willing to play. There's also speculation about the Canucks and Senators.
Contract negotiations with Alex Tuch and Zach Benson are priorities for Buffalo Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen.
Tuch, 30, is eligible to become a UFA on July 1, while the 21-year-old Benson is an RFA completing his entry-level contract.
At some point, Kekalainen must open contract extension talks with Bowen Byram. The 24-year-old left-shot defenseman has completed the first season of his two-year contract worth an average annual value of $6.25 million.
Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reported last week that Kekalainen told Byram during his exit interview that he'd love to keep him. As Fairburn observed, Byram was part of a blueline foursome (including Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power, and captain Rasmus Dahlin) that played a significant role in the Sabres' impressive improvement this season.
Nevertheless, Fairburn wondered whether Byram was happy in his role on the second pairing or if he'd prefer first-pairing minutes with a contract to match. If he wants the latter, he could test the UFA market next summer, where he would be among the biggest names available.
That could force Kekalainen to peddle Byram in this summer's trade market, perhaps to bring in another center to allow Tage Thompson to play on the wing. The skilled puck-moving blueliner would draw plenty of attention, and his lack of no-trade protection would give Kekalainen a wide number of trade partners to choose from.
Byram was the subject of trade speculation during last year's off-season before signing his current contract. With the Sabres on the rise after finally ending their long post-season drought, he and Kekalainen could work out an extension that keeps him in Buffalo for several years.
Meanwhile, in Vancouver, the Canucks recently promoted Ryan Johnson to GM. Once he names a new coach, he's expected to continue rebuilding the roster.
Ben Kuzma of The Province believes Johnson should draw lessons on how the Montreal Canadiens staged a rapid rebuild from a bottom feeder four years ago into one of this season's top-10 teams.
One of those lessons is identifying roster players with trade value who could fetch assets to accelerate the rebuilding process. Kuzma suggested left winger Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Filip Hronek as two candidates for the Canucks.
DeBrusk, 29, has indicated his reluctance to be part of a rebuilding team at this stage of his career. He reached the 20-goal plateau for the fifth time in his nine-season NHL career and the 40-point mark for the seventh time. He also carries an affordable $5.5-million cap hit for the next five years.
Hronek, 28, is a big-minute, mobile defenseman who finished with a career-high 49 points this season. He has six years left on his contract with an average annual value of $7.25 million and a full no-movement clause, but he could bring in a significant return if he agrees to be traded.
Turning to the Ottawa Senators, finding a suitable backup for starting goaltender Linus Ullmark remains a priority.
A Postmedia report suggested pending UFAs, such as Stuart Skinner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes and Connor Ingram of the Edmonton Oilers, as potential options.
Ingram could be the best available choice. Skinner will likely sign with a club that will give him a starter's job, while Andersen's solid play in this post-season could keep him in Carolina for at least another season.
The report also mentioned Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild. He's not a UFA, and their asking price via trade will likely be more than the Senators can afford.
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