Reports Indicate The Canucks May Have Found Their Next Head Coach

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports that Vancouver is believed to be in negotiations with Abbotsford Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra.
It appears the Vancouver Canucks could be wrapping up their short-lived head coaching search within the next few days.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, who appeared on CHEK TV program Donnie & Dhali on Monday morning, the Canucks are believed to be in the process of negotiating to make Abbotsford Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra Vancouver's new bench boss. In his interview, Friedman indicated that news surrounding Malhotra could come sooner rather than later.
“I still think there’s a chance we’ll know in the next few days,” he said during the program. "I have no doubt that they're negotiating with him."
This news comes less than a week after Vancouver General Manager Ryan Johnson announced the firing of former head coach Adam Foote, who served as the team’s bench boss for only one season. During his tenure, Foote coached the Canucks to a record of 25–49–8, good for 32nd overall in the NHL.
As well as Foote, assistant coaches Kevin Dean, Brett McLean, and Scott Young were also dismissed. Goaltending coach Marko Torenius currently remains with the team.
Malhotra has been a favourite for the Canucks’ head coach position long before Foote’s firing. The former Canuck was reported to have been in contention for the job during Vancouver’s head coaching hunt last year, though Foote ultimately ended up with the role.
Earlier in May, the Canucks hired Ryan Johnson as their new General Manager, also naming Daniel and Henrik Sedin the team’s new co-Presidents of Hockey Operations.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.