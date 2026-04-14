NHL Selke Trophy Rankings: Marner, Aho, Suzuki Excel At Both Ends Of The Ice

Which NHL forwards are not only high-level scorers but thrive at defense? Those players arguably deserve the most Selke Trophy consideration.
At the end of the week, we'll know the winners of the NHL's Art Ross, Rocket Richard, and William M. Jennings Trophies, since they're decided by statistics.
For many other individual awards, including the Selke Trophy, they are decided by a vote.
For the Selke, which is awarded "to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game," the Professional Hockey Writers Association submits a ballot at the end of the regular season.
Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is always a front-runner for this award. However, after suffering MCL and ACL injuries in training camp, he missed the entire season, leaving the Selke up for grabs.
In this list, many defensive metrics played a role in the order and who was selected, but I also took into consideration how important the player is to their team. Historically, the Selke winners are high-level scorers as well.
Deciding the winner for the Selke Trophy isn't so cut-and-dry like voting on other awards, and there's an argument for many players to be mentioned here, such as Ottawa's Shane Pinto.
At any rate, as of April 14, here are my top five candidates to win the Selke Trophy this season. Stats are according to naturalstattrick.com and NHL.com.
5. Nick Suzuki, C, Montreal Canadiens
Several players could've snuck into this spot, including the likes of Ryan O'Reilly, Nico Hischier and others who have shown great defensive numbers this season, but I couldn't ignore the presence and influence of Nick Suzuki.
The Montreal Canadiens captain is the heartbeat of his team's recent success, earning a playoff berth for the second straight season.
It's clear he takes pride in his efforts without the puck, and the comparisons to the six-time Selke winner Patrice Bergeron are for a reason.
When Suzuki is on the ice for the Canadiens, the team has allowed 628 shots, the 11th-fewest in the league among forwards who have played at least 1,500 minutes. He's sixth when it comes to fewest goals against.
He's talented in the faceoff dot as well, with the 12th-most draws won in the NHL, and one of 13 players to win 700 faceoffs this season.
Suzuki also dabbles in Montreal's penalty-killing unit when called upon.
4. Brock Nelson, C, Colorado Avalanche
In his first full season with the Colorado Avalanche, Brock Nelson has proven to be one of the best-balanced centers in the NHL in terms of his two-way game.
Along with 65 points in 80 games for the Avs, he is part of the reason why Colorado has been so dominant this year on offense and defense.
For instance, the Avalanche are first in the NHL in fewest goals against and best penalty-kill percentage.
Nelson contributes to both of those categories.
He's 12th in goals against when on the ice among forwards who've played 1,500 minutes, and also averages 1:52 of penalty-kill time.
Nelson is a top-20 player in other defensive metrics, including scoring chances against, high-danger scoring chances against, Corsi-for percentage, goals-for percentage. He's taken the 12th-most defensive-zone faceoffs, winning 264 of 541.
On a roster full of high-flying offensive superstars, Nelson brings a two-way mind that any championship team needs.
3. Sebastian Aho, C, Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes are frequently a successful team in the regular season, with deep playoff runs.
While Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal and other forwards have a say in the team's strong defense, Aho leads the way.
Aho leads NHL forwards in shot attempts differential, and among players who have taken at least 1,000 shot attempts, Aho has allowed the fewest when on the ice for the Hurricanes. He's also 10th in the NHL among forwards who have played 1,500 minutes for scoring chances against.
With Carolina ranking 11th in penalty-kill percentage, Aho contributes an average of 1:42 of shorthanded ice time.
2. Nick Schmaltz, C, Utah Mammoth
Schmaltz is near the top of the list in several defensive categories among NHL forwards who have played at least 1,500 minutes.
He's sixth in takeaways, fifth in Corsi (shot attempts) against, fourth in shots against and sixth in scoring chances against. Those numbers say he's in a unique tier when it comes to top NHL forwards who excel in the defensive aspects of the game.
With Schmaltz as the Mammoth's No. 1 center, he's guided them to a playoff berth for the first time in franchise history and has a say in the team allowing the seventh-fewest goals against per game.
1. Mitch Marner, C/RW, Vegas Golden Knights
Mitch Marner has showcased his strong defensive abilities over his NHL career.
Not only is he still contributing defensively as he's done in the past, but he's now transitioned from being a right winger to a center.
In multiple categories, Marner is among the leaders and in the top tier of many two-way categories.
Among forwards who have played 1,500 minutes, he is sixth in Corsi against, second in shots against, fifth in goals against, sixth in expected goals against, seventh in scoring chances against, tied for first in high-danger scoring chances against and 14th in takeaways.
With Marner's defensive leadership and 1:16 of shorthanded ice time per game, the Golden Knights have the eighth-best penalty kill in the NHL and are flirting with the top 10 in terms of fewest goals allowed this season.
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