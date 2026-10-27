NHL Special Teams Standouts: Maple Leafs, Stars, Mammoth Among Best Power Play And Penalty Kill Units

Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 3:15 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 3:15 PM
With an NHL team's performance on the power play and penalty kill sometimes proving to be a make-or-break factor in their success, which special teams units around the league have put together strong starts?
Although 5-on-5 play is the most important factor in NHL success, special teams can make or break a season.
If your penalty kill can't hold off your opponents, or your power play fails to score and kills your momentum, games can quickly get out of a team's control.
With the wealth of knowledge and tools at NHL teams' disposal, we see new creative ways to score on the power play or kill penalties every year. Traditional setups don't always work, and coaches have had to tirelessly work to find ways to create advantages.
Today, we're looking at five NHL franchises who are off to excellent starts with their special teams this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs' special teams have been outstanding, at times winning games for them this season.
The Maple Leafs have allowed just three power-play goals all season: one to Steven Stamkos of the Nashville Predators, one to Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, and one to Matvei Gridin of the Calgary Flames. Between Stamkos and Draisaitl's goals, the Maple Leafs killed 30 consecutive power plays.
The Maple Leafs' penalty kill percentage currently sits at 93.6 percent.
Their power play has been just as vital to their success. The've converted on 28.9 percent of their man advantages, ranking fifth in the NHL. They've done so in an interesting way. Before John Tavares' injury, the Maple Leafs had a more traditional setup with a net-front presence, but with him out and rookie Gavin McKenna moved to the top unit, they've had to adjust.
The Maple Leafs look to snap the puck around quickly, trying to find pockets of space to shoot. On the left flank, Kirill Marchenko and William Nylander constantly move up and down, switching positions to create one-timers.
The same goes for Auston Matthews and McKenna on the right flank. And at the blueline, Darren Raddysh's 98th-percentile shot speed is both a weapon and a threat.
If the Maple Leafs' 5-on-5 play keeps improving, they'll become an even harder team to compete with.
Utah Mammoth
The Utah Mammoth's power play is a treat to watch. They use four forwards on their top unit who are all incredibly skilled with the puck.
Dylan Guether, Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, and Nick Schmaltz are all relatively small, and none play as a net-front presence. Instead, they play free-flowing hockey, always looking to create 2-on-1s and swing the puck to open ice.
The Mammoth are incredibly successful on the power play, leading the NHL with a 38.1 power-play percentage and 16 power-play goals.
Their penalty kill hasn't been as successful, operating at just 66.7 percent. If they improve in that area and maintain their power-play success, the Mammoth can be a real threat in the playoffs.
Dallas Stars and New York Rangers
The Dallas Stars and New York Rangers fall into the same boat. Their penalty kills have been exceptional, but their power plays are below average.
The Rangers' power play ranks 16th in the NHL at 21.1 percent, while the Stars rank 21st at 18.5 percent. With the firepower both teams possess, those numbers should improve. The Stars ranked second in the NHL last season in power-play percentage and haven't lost anyone on their top unit. Their shooting percentages should improve, and they'll find power-play goals soon.
As for the Rangers, players like Pavel Dorofeyev won't shoot 7.1 percent all season, which should improve the team's power play.
In regard to their penalty kills, the Stars are second at 92.3 percent and the Rangers are right behind them in third at 90.5 percent.
Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames have the most surprising power play, ranking fourth in the NHL at 32 percent. Their top unit consists of Zayne Parekh, Matvei Gridin, Matt Coronato, Morgan Frost, and Joel Farabee. Each top-unit player has scored at least one power-play goal, with Farabee leading with six points.
Despite the games played and total power-play attempts, the Flames have scored only nine power-play goals, but they are making the most of their limited opportunities.
Their penalty kill has also been strong, sitting at 85.7 percent. That ranks seventh in the NHL. Times are tough in Calgary right now, but with so much youth in their lineup, it’s important to see them succeed at different levels.
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