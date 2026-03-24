NHL Vezina Trophy Rankings: Two Russian Stars Battle For The Lead

Some of the bigger names in the NHL goaltending department, such as Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars netminders Jeremy Swayman and Jake Oettinger, have picked up their play in a big way since March rolled around.
However, despite posting save percentages over .930 in the last 23 days, it's not enough for them to make the top five Vezina Trophy favorites.
There are plenty of familiar faces that make it instead, including the two Russian front-runners for the award, putting together impressive campaigns this season.
As a reminder, the Vezina Trophy is awarded "to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position," which is voted on by all 32 GMs in the NHL.
Here are my five leaders for the Vezina Trophy as of March 24.
Though he's ranked fifth, Scott Wedgewood actually leads the NHL in save percentage and goals-against average among goaltenders who have made at least 22 appearances.
Wedgewood has a 2.19 goals-against average and .916 save percentage for the Colorado Avalanche. That's an impressive first full season with the team for the 33-year-old.
The reason why he isn't higher on this ranking is his workload. Wedgewood has played 38 games this year, which isn't the same as other traditional starting goaltenders around the NHL by this point. He and Mackenzie Blackwood have been sharing the crease.
Last season, he registered a .914 SP and 2.56 GAA in 58 games. His numbers are very close to what he accomplished last year, with a .913 SP and 2.48 GAA this year. His four shutouts are one fewer than his total in 2024-25, when he wound up finishing sixth in Vezina Trophy voting.
There's no reason why the Wild goaltender can't at least repeat or improve on last season's results. With a 26-11-6 record so far, he'll be a key piece for when Minnesota needs to compete against the Stars or Avalanche in the early stages of the post-season.
Early this season, Logan Thompson was the Vezina favorite around mid-November.
While he's not in the top spot this time around, he's remained relatively consistent for the Washington Capitals all season long.
The Calgary native has a .914 SP and a 2.38 GAA, which stack up as one of the best pairs of stats in the league. He also has a 24-19-6 record on a Capitals team that doesn't look like it will be making the post-season after topping the Eastern Conference last year.
Taking into account the quality of shots he faces, Thompson even leads the NHL in goals saved above expected, according to moneypuck.com.
Despite Washington not being its best this season, Thompson could very well be on his way to a career year.
BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 151.00 (+15000)
Andrei Vasilevskiy is having another excellent season between the pipes for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
What's impressive about his 12-year NHL career is that his imposing campaign this year sort of blends in with what he's registered over time.
In 48 starts for the Bolts, Vasilevskiy leads the NHL in wins and has a 33-12-3 record.
The 2018-19 Vezina winner also has a .915 SP and a 2.29 GAA. Those are the best numbers of a goalie to play at least 40 games, a mark that most NHL starters have reached by this point.
Realistically, Vasilevskiy has been good enough to win the Vezina Trophy in what looks like a two-horse race to the finish line. It all depends on how the NHL GMs distribute their votes.
BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 1.36 (-280)
Inching ahead of countryman Vasilevskiy, Ilya Sorokin ranks No. 1 on my Vezina Trophy ranking.
Up to this point, Sorokin has been posting one of the best campaigns of his NHL career since breaking into the league in 2020-21. In 45 starts for the New York Islanders this season, the 30-year-old has a .913 SP and a 2.53 GAA.
While those numbers don't lead the goalies on this list, there is some required context.
Sorokin leads the league in shutouts, with seven, which is a healthy lead over these Vezina Trophy front-runners. That also ties a franchise record for most shutouts in a season.
Like rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer, Sorokin has been leading the charge in a way for the Islanders, and he could even earn some Hart Trophy love.
With his help, the Isles are currently in a playoff spot, something the organization probably didn't expect going into this regular season.
BetMGM Vezina Trophy odds: 3.00 (+200)
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