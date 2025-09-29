NHL Waivers: Canucks, Rangers, Wild Among Seven Teams To Make Moves

Seven teams placed a combined 22 players on NHL waivers Monday.

The Vancouver Canucks placed Jiri Patera, MacKenzie MacEachern, Joe Labate and Jimmy Schuldt on waivers.

The New York Rangers' four are Anton Blidh, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky and Derrick Pouliot.

The Minnesota Wild waived Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Ben Gleason, Ben Jones and Matt Kiersted.

In Nashville, the Predators waived Kevin Gravel, Jake Lucchini, Matt Murray, Navrin Mutter and Jordan Oesterle.

The Hurricanes have Skyler Brind'Amour and Ronan Seeley on waivers as well, while the Philadelphia Flyers waived Helge Grans. The Winnipeg Jets round out the waiver action with Phillip Di Giuseppe and Mason Shaw.

PuckPedia reported the waiver wire news.

For each player, the other 31 NHL teams can put in a claim for them in the next 24 hours, by 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Patera, 26, was claimed off waivers twice last year. After signing a two-year contract worth $775,000 annually with the Canucks on July 1, 2024, the Boston Bruins claimed the goaltender in early October while they awaited a new contract for starter Jeremy Swayman. Five days later, the Canucks claimed him back.

Dowling, 34, has played 152 career NHL games, including 52 last season with the New Jersey Devils. The center put up seven points with them and 26 in his career.

Aube-Kubel, 29, is a Stanley Cup champion, playing 14 playoff games for the Avalanche when they won in 2022. The right winger has played 304 career NHL games, putting up 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points. Last season, he played 22 games split between the Buffalo Sabres and Rangers, recording two points.

Gravel, 33, is in his fourth season with the Predators organization. The defenseman played 61 AHL games last year and six NHL contests, recording one point in the top level. He's been in 139 career NHL games, recording a goal and 15 points.

Brind'Amour, a 26-year-old center, played most of last season for the AHL's Chicago Wolves, scoring 24 points in 68 games. The son of Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour played his first two NHL games at the end of the regular season, scoring once.

Grans, 23, played his first six NHL games in 2024-25, recording an assist. The defenseman was a second-round pick in 2020 for the Los Angeles Kings, which traded him to Philadelphia in 2023.

Di Giuseppe, 31, played the last three seasons with the Canucks organization before signing a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Jets this summer. He has 28 goals and 53 assists for 81 points in 302 career NHL games, including a goal and six points in 20 games last year.

All 23 players who were placed on waivers on Sunday cleared, making them eligible to be sent to the minors. They include Montreal Canadiens prospect Sean Farrell, Columbus Blue Jackets veterans Hudson Fasching and Brendan Gaunce and Dallas Stars bubble defenseman Kyle Capobianco.

