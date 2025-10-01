NHL Waivers: Predators Claim Jost As 37 Players Hit The Wire On Oct. 1

The Nashville Predators claimed Tyson Jost off NHL waivers on Wednesday.

Jost, 27, leaves the Carolina Hurricanes after one season. He recorded four goals and nine points in 39 games last year while also playing 14 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

This pre-season, the center had one assist, 10 shots on goal and 12 penalty minutes in four outings.

The Predators pick up Jost's one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 in the NHL.

The other 21 players who were on waivers cleared.

On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Predators, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Mammoth, Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets put 37 players on NHL waivers. Here's that list, according to PuckPedia.

Boston: Billy Sweezey

Colorado: Wyatt Aamodt, Danil Gushchin

Detroit: Sheldon Dries, William Lagesson, John Leonard, Ian Mitchell, Dominik Shine, Austin Watson

Florida: Mackenzie Entwistle, Nolan Foote, Wilmer Skoog

Los Angeles: Samuel Bolduc, Logan Brown, Martin Chromiak, Pheonix Copley, Glenn Gawdin, Cole Guttman, Joe Hicketts, Andre Lee, Akil Thomas, Taylor Ward

Nashville: Andreas Englund

NY Rangers: Casey Fitzgerald

Philadelphia: Lane Pederson

San Jose: Patrick Giles

Tampa Bay: Nick Abruzzese, Boris Katchouk, Jakob Pelletier

Utah: Jaxson Stauber

Washington: Louie Belpedio, Graeme Clarke, Henrik Rybinski, Bogdan Trineyev

Winnipeg: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Kale Clague, Samuel Fagemo

The Columbus Blue Jackets also placed defenseman Christian Jaros on unconditional waivers for mutual contract termination.

For each player, the other 31 NHL teams can submit a claim for them before 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Gushchin, 23, joined Colorado in a trade with the Sharks in July. He put up an assist in 12 NHL games last season and had a goal and assist in three pre-season contests. The player who went the other way in the trade, Oskar Olausson, cleared waivers on Wednesday.

Watson, 33, has played 528 career NHL games between the Predators, Ottawa Senators, Lightning and Red Wings. He had three goals and 17 penalty minutes in 13 games with the Wings last year while adding 42 points in 60 AHL games. Of Detroit's batch on the wire, 27-year-old Leonard put up the most pre-season points, with three in three games.

Entwistle, 26, played 67 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24, recording five goals and 11 points. After the Panthers signed him ahead of last season, he played just seven AHL games due to injury issues, but he returned to post three points in eight AHL playoff contests. He had a goal in three pre-season games.

Brown, 27, was a first-round pick in 2016 but has 99 career NHL games. He last played in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues in 2022-23, when he had six points in 30 contests. He had 29 points in 33 AHL games last season. He recorded one shot in a pre-season game.

Englund, 29, has 197 games of NHL experience, including 24 last year in Nashville. He had two assists and 36 penalty minutes. He was a minus-1 with one shot in two pre-season games.

Pelletier, 24, played 49 NHL games last season between the Calgary Flames and Flyers, recording 19 points. The 2019 first-rounder signed with Tampa Bay this past off-season and scored twice in three games this pre-season.

Anderson-Dolan, 26, has played 134 career NHL games but also featured in five playoff games for the Jets last spring, putting up a goal and assist. He had one assist in three matches this pre-season.

