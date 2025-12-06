NHL Waivers: Rangers' Defenseman Brandon Scanlin Hits The Wire

The New York Rangers have placed defenseman Brandon Scanlin on waivers, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on Saturday.

Scanlin had been sidelined the entire season so far due to a lower-body injury that he suffered during pre-season in September. However, this waiver placement indicates that the left-shot defenseman is finally ready to get his 2025-26 campaign started.

Scanlin spent all of last season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack. In 66 games with the Wolf Pack in 2024-25, he recorded eight goals and six assists for 14 points, along with 30 penalty minutes and a minus-13 rating.

This was after he had eight goals and eight assists for 16 points, with a plus-four rating in 64 games with the Wolf Pack in the 2023-24 campaign.

Scanlin has one game of NHL experience on his resume, which he played in 2023-24 with the Rangers. That was on March 26, 2024, when the Blueshirts faced the Philadelphia Flyers. In that contest, the 26-year-old recorded one hit in 10:46 of ice time on 14 shifts.

A team looking for more size and defensive depth could consider taking a flier on the 6-foot-3 Scanlin. However, if he passes through waivers unclaimed, the Rangers would then be able to officially assign him back to the Wolf Pack's roster.

The undrafted defenseman is in the final year of a two-year contract that sees him earn $775,000 per season.

In 206 AHL games with the Wolf Pack over parts of four seasons, Scanlin has posted 20 goals, 26 assists, 46 points, 101 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating.

Friedman also shared that Pittsburgh Penguins left winger Joona Koppanen cleared waivers after hitting the wire on Friday. In addition, right winger Anton Lundmark has officially cleared unconditional waivers, meaning his contract with the Florida Panthers is officially terminated.

