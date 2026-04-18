No, Canada! Senators, Oilers And Canadiens All Shutout From Saturday Hockey Night In Canada

It's a bit of a slap in the face. Not just to Canadian fans, but to Oilers fans who are hoping that Connor McDavid can take the team back to the Stanley Cup final for a third year in a row. It's a slap in the face to Canadiens fans, who just watched Nick Suzuki reach 100 points and Cole Caufield score 50 goals. And it a huge slap in the face to Senators fans, who watched their team go 15-5-3 since March 1 to secure a playoff spot, only to be relegated to a sleepy Saturday afternoon.