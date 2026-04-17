NHL Playoffs 2026 First-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To Watch

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.
The NHL revealed the schedule for the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Saturday, April 18, marks the beginning of the two-month battle for the NHL's ultimate prize. It all starts with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Ottawa Senators, the Dallas Stars facing the Minnesota Wild and the Pittsburgh Penguins taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Four more series begin on Sunday, April 19, while the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks begin their best-of-seven series on Monday, April 20.
Here are the dates and times for each series, including national network coverage in Canada and the United States. Times are listed in Eastern time (ET) and are subject to change.
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Game 1: Ottawa at Carolina, Saturday, April 18, 3 p.m. (ESPN, SN, OMNI, TVAS)
Game 2: Ottawa at Carolina, Monday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Ottawa, Thursday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, HBO, HBO Max)
Game 4: Carolina at Ottawa, Saturday, April 25, 3 p.m. (SN, TVAS, OMNI, TBS, truTV, HBO Max)
If necessary
Game 5: Ottawa at Carolina, Monday, April 27, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 6: Carolina at Ottawa, Thursday, April 30, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 7: Ottawa at Carolina, Saturday, May 2, time and broadcast information TBD
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Game 1: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 18, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, TVAS)
Game 2: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Monday, April 20, 7 p.m. (ESPN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360, TVAS)
Game 4: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m. (TBS, truTV, HBO Max, SN, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Monday, April 27, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 6: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 29, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 7: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 2, time and broadcast information TBD
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Game 2: Boston at Buffalo, Tuesday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Buffalo at Boston, Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN360, TVAS)
Game 4: Buffalo at Boston, Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Boston at Buffalo, Tuesday, April 28, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 6: Buffalo at Boston, Friday, May 1, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 7: Boston at Buffalo, Sunday, May 3, time and broadcast information TBD
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Game 2: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m. (ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, HBO Max)
Game 4: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m. (SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)
If necessary
Game 5: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Wednesday, April 29, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 6: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Friday, May 1, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, Sunday, May 3, time and broadcast information TBD
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Game 1: Los Angeles at Colorado, Sunday, April 19, 3 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS)
Game 2: Los Angeles at Colorado, Tuesday, April 21, 10 p.m. (ESPN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Colorado at Los Angeles, Thursday, April 23, 10 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SNW, SNP, SN360, TVAS)
Game 4: Colorado at Los Angeles, Sunday, April 26, 4:30 p.m. (TBS, truTV, HBO Max, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Los Angeles at Colorado, Wednesday, April 29, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 6: Colorado at Los Angeles, Friday, May 1, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 7: Los Angeles at Colorado, Sunday, May 3, time and broadcast information TBD
Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Game 1: Minnesota at Dallas, Saturday, April 18, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS)
Game 2: Minnesota at Dallas, Monday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Dallas at Minnesota, Wednesday, April 22, 9:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS)
Game 4: Dallas at Minnesota, Saturday, April 25, 5:30 p.m. (TBS, truTV, HBO Max, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Minnesota at Dallas, Tuesday, April 28, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 6: Dallas at Minnesota, Thursday, April 30, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 7: Minnesota at Dallas, Saturday, May 2, time and broadcast information TBD
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Game 2: Utah at Vegas, Tuesday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Vegas at Utah, Friday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. (TBS, HBO Max, SN360, TVAS)
Game 4: Vegas at Utah, Monday, April 27, time TBD (ESPN, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
If necessary
Game 5: Utah at Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 6: Vegas at Utah, Friday, May 1, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 7: Utah at Vegas, Sunday, May 3, time and broadcast information TBD
Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Game 1: Anaheim at Edmonton, Monday, April 20, 10 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2)
Game 2: Anaheim at Edmonton, Wednesday, April 22, 10 p.m. (SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, HBO Max)
Game 3: Edmonton at Anaheim, Friday, April 24, 10 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Edmonton at Anaheim, Sunday, April 26, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Anaheim at Edmonton, Tuesday, April 28, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 6: Edmonton at Anaheim, Thursday, April 30, time and broadcast information TBD
Game 7: Anaheim at Edmonton, Saturday, May 2, time and broadcast information TBD
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