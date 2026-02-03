Oilers' McDavid Opens Up In Players' Tribune Story: 'I've Wanted To Win My Whole Life. It's Who I Am.'

"If I can be real here for a second, I just want to win something again… That's what was so incredible about the 4 Nations last year. When I pulled on my jersey for the final against the U.S., I remembered that it had been eight years since that World Championship gold medal in Moscow. That was the last time I celebrated winning something. Eight years. And so that game against the U.S. in Boston last year… it meant so many different things to me. Representing Canada means everything to me. With not being able to play at the Olympics until this season, it's been this part of me that's been missing. Some of my favorite hockey memories ever are with a Canada jersey on. Or even just watching as a fan."