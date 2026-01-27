Oilers Olympic Snubs Evan Bouchard And Mattias Ekholm Make NHL History

For 20 years, Marc-Andre Bergeron stood as the last Edmonton Oilers defenseman to record a hat trick.
Fast forward to 2026, and Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm pulled it off to become the first defensemen in NHL history to record hat tricks in consecutive games on the same team.
Bouchard's hat trick came in a 6-5 overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Jan. 24, a game that also saw him put up six points, while Ekholm's hat trick came in the Oilers' 7-4 win over the hot Anaheim Ducks on Monday, a game in which five of Edmonton's seven goals came from the back end.
Ekholm said he wasn't sure if Bouchard might have influenced his offense, but with a bit of humor, he suggested that scoring three times in a game might be a one-time thing.
"I don't know, if you look at the goals, I just tried to join the rush on the first two, and sometimes they just happen, right?" said Ekholm. "There's no real explanation. It's not like I changed my game overnight to then obviously score a hat trick. It's just one of those things. You have the bounces go your way and what-not, and try to enjoy this one because it will probably be my last."
With Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin missing the Olympics due to a lower-body injury, Ekholm's play as of late could get him to Milan with Sweden as a last-minute injury replacement. He's a solid defensive presence and left-shot defender with extensive experience with Tre Kronor.
For Bouchard, no one hopes an injury replacement will be needed, but his play has made people wonder why Hockey Canada didn't add him to the national men's roster. The Oilers' top blueliner sits tied for first in scoring by a defenseman with 56 points and has added 19 points in 2026.
Not many have a better seat for what Bouchard can bring to a roster than Connor McDavid.
"His best is among the best in the world, not just D-men, players," McDavid said after Bouchard's six-point game.
With his defensive responsibilities also increasing, not trying to see what Bouchard could bring to Canada is something fans hope isn't a mistake in the same way for Sweden when it comes to Ekholm.
Watch Avry Lewis-McDougall's video column above for more.
