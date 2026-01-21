Wild's Jonas Brodin To Miss Olympics With Lower-Body Injury, Out Long-Term

Hynes didn't comment much other than just confirming the report. But Brodin won't be available for the Olympics for Team Sweden.
Brodin, 32, has played in 42 games this season for the Wild. He has three goals, 12 assists, 15 points and 91 blocked shots.
