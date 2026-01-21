Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild's Jonas Brodin To Miss Olympics With Lower-Body Injury, Out Long-Term

Dylan Loucks
5h
A significant blow for Sweden's Olympic defense and the Wild's. Jonas Brodin faces a long layoff, sidelining him for the games with a serious lower-body injury.

The Minnesota Wild (28-14-9) return home after a three-game road trip. The Wild went 2-1-0 in that trip and finished it on Tuesday night with a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens (28-15-7).

Before the game, head coach John Hynes gave some updates on injured players.

First reported by Michael Russo and later confirmed by Hynes, Jonas Brodin will be out for two months.

Hynes didn't comment much other than just confirming the report. But Brodin won't be available for the Olympics for Team Sweden.

Brodin, 32, has played in 42 games this season for the Wild. He has three goals, 12 assists, 15 points and 91 blocked shots.

