Evan Bouchard’s Three-Goal Night: A Spotlight on a Complex Edmonton Relationship

Evan Bouchard’s three-goal night against the Washington Capitals was one of those rare performances that grabs your attention—and not just because it’s unusual for a defenseman to score that much in a single game. It was a big moment for Bouchard, hitting a hat trick, racking up six points, and finishing with a plus-5 rating in his 400th NHL game. But beyond the stats, it adds a whole new layer to his complicated relationship with the Edmonton Oilers and their fans—a relationship that’s a bit... well, toxic at times.
Let’s be honest: Bouchard isn’t the perfect defenseman. He’s got a fantastic slap shot and plenty of skill, but he makes mistakes. And Oilers fans? They don’t let those mistakes go easily, especially when you consider he’s making $10.5 million a year. That kind of money raises expectations sky-high, and when things go wrong, the criticism can feel relentless. It’s easy to point fingers at a sloppy turnover or a bad play when the stakes — and the paycheck — are so high. But every once in a while, Bouchard puts on a show like this and reminds us all exactly why Edmonton was willing to pay him that kind of money in the first place.
“I’m going to make sure my kids watch that tomorrow morning. I mean, who can do that in the league today, or even historically? That’s a game where he wins it for us, really. If you’re a kid out there and you want to be an offensive defenceman, make sure you watch that game,” said Bouchards D-partner, Mattias Ekholm.
That’s some serious praise, and it shows just how special a night like this was.
Even Connor McDavid, one of the best players in the world, weighed in with high praise.
“(That’s) as good a game as I've seen from a D-man. You know, that's his level. His best is among the best in the world. Not just (defencemen). Players.”
When your captain says something like that, it’s a reminder that Bouchard’s ceiling is incredibly high—even if his consistency isn’t always there.
That inconsistency is part of the story here. The relationship between Bouchard and the Oilers fans is a rollercoaster. One night he’s the hero, the next he’s the guy everyone blames. His interviews don’t show a lot of personality, which leads some to think he’s cold or indifferent, but Bouchard himself says he’s just trying to stay “even keel.”
“The highs and lows of the game are definitely a thing, but as long as you can keep it even keel, it usually works out for the best,” he explained.
It’s a quiet resilience that you don’t always see on the surface.
Behind the scenes, Bouchard is more than just the player on the ice. He’s part of the team’s growth, pushing teammates in practice and bringing something solid to the locker room. Fans often focus on the visible mistakes or highlight-reel moments, but the day-to-day grind and leadership matter just as much. His six-point night isn’t just a fluke, it’s a strong reminder of the kind of difference he can make.
Still, there’s a bit of toxicity in the way fans talk about him. The expectations are huge, and the pressure to live up to his salary can turn every mistake into a headline. But nights like this? They show the other side of the coin — the reason the Oilers bet on him. He’s not flawless, sure, but he’s far from the liability some make him out to be.
At the end of the day, Evan Bouchard’s hat trick against the Capitals is more than just a stat line. It’s a story twist in his Edmonton journey, one that challenges the quick judgments and reminds us all to be a little more patient. For the fans, it’s a reminder to balance the highs and lows and remember why Bouchard is still a key part of this team’s future.
