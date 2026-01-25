Evan Bouchard’s Three-Goal Night: A Spotlight on a Complex Edmonton Relationship

Let’s be honest: Bouchard isn’t the perfect defenseman. He’s got a fantastic slap shot and plenty of skill, but he makes mistakes. And Oilers fans? They don’t let those mistakes go easily, especially when you consider he’s making $10.5 million a year. That kind of money raises expectations sky-high, and when things go wrong, the criticism can feel relentless. It’s easy to point fingers at a sloppy turnover or a bad play when the stakes — and the paycheck — are so high. But every once in a while, Bouchard puts on a show like this and reminds us all exactly why Edmonton was willing to pay him that kind of money in the first place.