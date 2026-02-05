On The Ice, Artemi Panarin Is An All-Time New York Rangers Great

In the 100 years of the New York Rangers, Artemi Panarin isn't in the very top tier, but he's right below that.
This probably says as much about the New York Rangers' 100-year history as it does Artemi Panarin, but after fewer than seven seasons and 500 games, there is no doubt that Panarin is an all-time franchise great, certainly in the top 10.
Not there with the likes of Bun and Bill Cook, Frank Boucher, Mark Messier and Brian Leetch, but definitely a tier below that.
Watch Ken Campbell remember Artemi Panarin's time with the New York Rangers in his latest video column.
What Panarin did in his six-plus seasons with the Rangers was never equalled offensively, and his ability to make other players better (see Lafreniere, Alexis and Trocheck, Vincent) was on full display.
And in 2023-24, he was by far the best player on the best team in the NHL. I gave him my No. 1 vote in Hart Trophy balloting for that reason.
Panarin was never able to win a Stanley Cup for the Rangers before they traded him to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, but he will be remembered on the ice (off the ice, not so much) as one of the team's all-time greatest players.
Watch the video column up above for more.
