Sabres' Luukkonen Is Ready To Set A New Standard In Buffalo: 'It's A Good Kind Of Pressure'

After ending a 14-year playoff drought, Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen wants to prove that the 2025-26 NHL season wasn't just a flash in the pan.
There were more than a few disappointing moments in the 14 years leading up to the Buffalo Sabres’ triumphant return to the Stanley Cup playoffs.
One player who has witnessed the franchise’s shortcomings more than almost anyone on the roster is goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has been apart of the organization longer than any current player on the roster after being drafted nine years ago.
“It really was a lot of frustration from the team,” Luukkonen told The Hockey News' David Alter during last week's NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour in Munich. “Mainly because we knew that we are a good team, and that we're capable of playing well enough to make the playoffs for the last two to three years.”
Luukkonen was a second-round pick by the Sabres back in 2017 and spent a few years developing with the AHL-affiliated Rochester Americans before solidifying his role as a mainstay between the pipes in the 2021-22 season.
While there have been highs and lows on the ice throughout his tenure, Luukkonen has set his roots and is happy to call Buffalo home.
“In Finland we have a saying, that it's ‘people-sized’,” Luukkonen said of the city of Buffalo. “It's not too big, it's calm, it's homey, you feel comfortable there. You feel like you're in place, you feel like you have a reason to be there.
“It feels like a second home to me now.”
While Buffalo has become a place where Luukkonen feels settled, his time with the Sabres has coincided with a period of uncertainty for the organization. After years of trying to find their footing, the 2025-26 season started slow and looked like another lost year of potential to break the pattern of failure they’ve faced.
“We were kind of stuck in the mud,” Luukkonen said. “When the management changed, I think it kind of just makes everything real. Now we have a new GM who doesn't have a guy he drafted, or a guy he made a trade for, or anything like that. It's a clean slate now, and everybody's kind of, replaceable in a sense.”
That management change refers to the firing of Kevyn Adams, who was just over two months into his sixth season as GM of the Sabres before being replaced by Jarmo Kekäläinen.
That reality check hit the Sabres players hard, but it also sparked one of the most dominant regular-season runs in recent NHL history. In the 50 games following Adams’ replacement, they went on a meteoric rise up the Atlantic Division standings with a league-best 36-9-5 record.
“I think it made it clear for everybody that it's now or never,” Luukkonen said. “There's going to be really big changes if nothing changes from us, so I think our leading group of players took that to heart, and I think we started playing a little bit more active, a little bit more confident, and it just started rolling from there.”
Luukkonen played a large part in that run, which ultimately ended the team’s 14-year playoff drought. The 27-year-old put together a .919 save percentage and a 2.36 goals against average over that 50-game stretch, and looked primed to lead the charge in net for the Sabres in the post-season.
However, things changed pretty quickly. After starting the first two games in the Sabres’ first-round series against the Boston Bruins, journeyman Alex Lyon took over and held the starting role for their next seven playoff games.
“I will always be a guy who says that I'll play every game I can get, it's just how I'm coded I guess,” Luukkonen said. “But in the end, it worked really well for us last year to have two goalies, or even three.”
Goaltenders, by nature, are among the most competitive athletes in professional sports. There are only 32 starting jobs in the NHL, with margins being razor-thin. In a playoff environment, those margins are even thinner, with every save carrying the weight of an entire season.
Knowing what the stakes were for the Sabres, Luukkonen was able to put that competitive edge to the side and trust in Lyon to get the job done.
“You have to have a short memory when it comes to playoffs,” Luukkonen said. “If the other guy gets pulled in the middle of the game, you have to be ready to go. It's a mental battle just to be ready for anything and help the team to win.”
While they didn’t reach their ultimate goal, Luukkonen believes the 2025-26 season set a new standard for the Sabres, and that the group is up to the challenge of maintaining it.
“I think it's even more pressure, but I think it's a good kind of pressure,” Luukkonen said. “The bare minimum is to make it back to the playoffs, and we know how long the road is, so I think as a team, we have to almost put the pressure on ourselves this year.”
A few key departures could impact the Sabres’ competitive hopes, with defenseman Bowen Byram being shipped off to the Chicago Blackhawks and star winger Alex Tuch signing an eight-year deal with the Washington Capitals in free agency.
“Bo (Byram) and (Tuch), they're great guys, it was unfortunate, but I think the team is built really well,” Luukkonen said.
“We still have really young players coming into the team, and the jumps they can take in one summer or one season are going to be huge.”
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